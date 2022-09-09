Brooklyn Ballet Keeps Brooklyn Dancing With A Spectacular 20th Anniversary Season

Brooklyn Ballet, a unique and interdisciplinary dance company that confronts convention and defies expectation, announces their 20th Anniversary season of performance, community, education, and collaboration.

Known for exploring the evolution of the classic art form of ballet through a modern lens that integrates hip hop and other movement styles, the first seeds of the company's mission and vision were born when ballet dancers performed alongside hip hop dancers in the storefront of a Fort Greene clothing shop two decades ago. Since then, a unique ballet company representative of its diverse borough has flourished to yield an inclusive collective of artists of color who are reimagining and expanding the traditional confines of classical ballet.

Additionally, an unwavering commitment to equity has enabled local students to train and pursue professional performance careers through robust scholarship opportunities at Brooklyn Ballet School, while their ELEVATE community programming has provided free access to arts education and performance to more than 20,000 school aged children.

This September, both the company and the school opens their doors to the community to foster new voices and artistic and educational experiences. On September 12-16, the company invites professional dancers into the studio alongside guest facilitator Nicole von Arx for the first Brooklyn Ballet Incubator; a process-focused workshop for dancers from multiple genres to play, learn, move, and grow in an inclusive environment. On September 17 the school hosts an open house for prospective and returning students of all ages to enjoy free sample classes in ballet, modern, improvisation, contemporary, and jazz.

On November 6, the company participates virtually in the International Poetry Biennial Schamrock Festival of Women Poets in Munich, Germany, in collaboration with poet Jasmine Mans. Named Brooklyn Ballet's poet-in-residence for their 2022-2023 season, Mans most recently appeared alongside the company in their 2022 world premiere of Unnatural Surrounding-a work of dance and poetry created in collaboration with choreographer and Brooklyn Ballet Founder Lynn Parkerson. Mans' poem Greenwood, which appeared in the work, was first featured in the New York Times Magazine's award winning The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story before making its live stage debut.

On December 17, the company returns to the majestic Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn for a matinee and evening performance of Parkerson's critically acclaimed production of The Brooklyn Nutcracker. A family favorite since its 2016 debut, this unique production fuses ballet, hip-hop, and an array of world dance genres to create a culturally inclusive production that highlights dances and artists from around the world and authentically represents the vibrant history of Brooklyn.

On April 20-23, 2023, the company hosts their spring season at the Mark O'Donnell Theater. Celebratory in spirit, the season will feature a series of new multi-disciplinary works and original compositions. Poet Jasmine Mans will return, alongside Parkerson and other long-time collaborators, to mark this anniversary season.

Later in the Spring, Brooklyn Ballet holds its first large scale gala to raise funds for the Keep Brooklyn Dancing campaign, and the company will return for their annual Take Ballet to the Streets-free outdoor pop-up performances and sample classes for all ages, honoring its commitment to accessibility and community.

"During this anniversary year, I look forward to continuing the work we set out to do two decades ago-honor and celebrate our Brooklyn community through dance and the fostering of a company that welcomes everyone," notes founder and choreographer Lynn Parkerson. "From our local schools and community centers to the Kings and back to our home theater right here on Schermerhorn Street, we plan to keep Brooklyn dancing this year and for years to come."

SEASON SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

September 12-16, Brooklyn Ballet Incubator - workshop with Nicole von Arx

September 17, Brooklyn Ballet School open house

November 6, International Poetry Biennial Schamrock Festival of Women Poets

December 15, 17, The Brooklyn Nutcracker

April 20-23, 20th Anniversary Spring Season

Founded in 2002 by Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson, Brooklyn Ballet brings a contemporary vision to the treasured art form of ballet, with repertory and programs that revitalize and re-imagine the classical form. The first-of-its-kind in Brooklyn in more than 40 years, the organization is committed to artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. In 2009, Brooklyn Ballet opened the doors to its first permanent home at The Schermerhorn-built and managed by Breaking Ground and The Entertainment Community Fund. The ground level space provides Brooklyn Ballet with a storefront dance studio, access to a 99-seat black box theater, dressing rooms, and administrative space. As a community dance institution, Brooklyn Ballet School offers youth and adult ballet classes, allowing dancers to learn and develop their skills alongside professionals of all backgrounds. Brooklyn Ballet's Elevate in-school residencies offers children scholarships and opportunities to participate in the rigors of ballet training. Brooklyn Ballet can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @brooklynballet.