Billy Griffin, Jr's GETTING OVER HIM (YOU CAN'T) Arrives This May

Billy Griffin, Jr. has announced the world premiere of Getting Over Him (You Can't), a comedic multimedia performance about the grief of heartbreak. The performance runs May 21st to May 23rd. For full information and tickets, visit gettingoverhim.info. Tickets are on sale now!

Billy invites the audience into the apartment he shares with no one, as he tries everything he can to get over the man who broke his heart: "You can also try - this is a great one, and the most fun - just to fuck EVERYBODY. I mean literally fuck ANYONE you can. The best part about being a gay man in New York City is that you can download an app to your smartphone and have a man in your bed in thirty minutes (or less! Or your pizza's free!)."

A hilarious personal tale of heartbreak and self-realization, Getting Over Him (You Can't) follows Billy as he journeys through the mania, shame and sadness of a breakup and endeavors to create, with the audience, a ritual around the particular grief that is love lost. Getting Over Him (You Can't) is written and performed by Billy Griffin, Jr., whose credits include Outlander and Black Mirror: San Junipero, which won the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie. He is joined by an exciting group of digital media and theater veterans.

Getting Over Him (You Can't) is directed by Lindsay Tanner (How The White Girl Got Her Spots and Other 90's Trivia at Joe's Pub and Ars Nova's ANTFest). Sound design is by Roni Pillischer (Glee, Smash, Emmy Nominee for And I Still Rise) and technical consultation by Nat Angstrom. Photography and heartbreak are by Hunter Canning (Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam). The show is produced by William Steinberger (meet you at the Galaxy Diner., Or An Astronaut Play).

"Billy, as a writer, is fearless in exploring the parts of his own heartbreak that most people would keep hidden - you can't help but see your own story in his," says director Lindsay Tanner. "I'm excited about the virtual performance space and the intimacy, interactivity and accessibility it affords us," adds writer/performer Billy Griffin, Jr.

Getting Over Him (You Can't) was workshopped in the fall of 2020, via Zoom, for over 300 invited guests from all over the world, whose feedback has helped to shape this latest incarnation. As part of the presentation, guests shared their favorite break-up song, which the team has assembled into a Spotify playlist of 278 (and counting) unique tracks. Audiences can listen to this playlist by visiting gettingoverhim.info.

Tickets are free, with a pay-what-you-can suggested donation. For more information and tickets, visit gettingoverhim.info.

Billy Griffin, Jr. (Writer/Performer) is an actor, writer and adjunct professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Billy has worked in theater, film and television both here in NYC and in London. Notable television appearances include Outlander, and Black Mirror: San Junipero, which won the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie. www.billygriffinjr.com | IG: @billygriffinjr

Lindsay Tanner (Director/Dramaturg) is a director, dramaturg, performer, educator, and arts manager focused on participatory creative processes. She has worked across the U.S. and internationally; recent collaborations include projects at The Public Theater's Incoming! @ Under the Radar, Joe's Pub, and Ars Nova. Ed.M., Arts in Education, Harvard; B.F.A., Theatre & Anthropology, NYU.

Hunter Canning (Promotional Photography/Heartbreaker) is a NY based actor and photographer. Recent TV credits include Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam and The Baker & The Beauty (which recently hit #1 in the US on Netflix). Shout out to Billy and his bonkers brain, thank you for inviting me in. Stay up to date by following Hunter on Instagram @huntercanning

Roni Pillischer (Sound Designer) began her career on the hit soundtrack for Glee and assisting on work by Wyclef Jean, Dropkick Murphys, Sheryl Crow and David Gray. Her sound design, ADR and SFX can be found in films and television shows such as Captain Phillips, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, I, Frankenstein, Iron Man 3, Dexter, The Walking Dead, and Smash. She was nominated for an Emmy for Black America MLK: And Still I Rise and is working on Ken Burns' Vietnam and HBO's The Defiant Ones.

Nat Angstrom (Technical Consultant) is a video engineer and consultant based in New York. With a background in the performing arts, he specializes in bringing live events to virtual platforms, including conferences, classes, weddings, theatre and more. LinkedIN.

William Steinberger (Producer) is a producer/director who has developed plays at Hartford Stage, the Drama League, BTG, New Light, Wilma, Passage Theatre, InterAct and The Tank. He is Artistic Director of InVersion Theatre and Artistic Producer of the Jewish Plays Project. WSteinberger.com