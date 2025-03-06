Beyond The Black Box to Present The BBB Block Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beyond the Black Box in partnership with KEIGWIN + COMPANY & Triskelion Arts will present The BBB Block Party! on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 1pm on Banker Street between Calyer Street & Meserole Avenue, Triskelion Arts' Block, Greenpoint, Brooklyn 11222. The event is free and open to all!

Rooted in our mission to champion Black artistry, radical imagination, and interdisciplinary performance, Beyond the Black Box (BBB) is transforming the block into a space of celebration, expression, and connection. This festival isn't just about dance-it's about making space where space hasn't existed before. It's about honoring the power of Black artistry in a neighborhood where our voices, our movement, and our culture are rarely centered.

Black artists have influenced the landscape of dance and performance, yet too often, we are left out of the spaces where art is funded, programmed, and celebrated. That's why we're showing up-boldly, joyfully, and unapologetically-to create something transformative. Through dance, music, and performance, we're carving out room for culture, diversity, and creativity in a place where these voices deserve to shine.

With the support of KEIGWIN + COMPANY and Triskelion Arts, we're turning the block into a stage, a dance floor, and a gathering space where culture, creativity, and community take center stage. And the best part? It's completely FREE.

EVENT SCHEDULE

1pm: Festival Kickoff

1- 4pm: FREE Dance Classes for all levels

6pm: Breathwork Session

6:30-7:30pm: Performances

WHAT TO EXPECT:

FREE Dance Classes - Movement for everyone, guided by top instructors.

Vendor Market - Show love to Black-owned businesses, artists, and makers.

Sunset Performances - Multidisciplinary artists pushing creative boundaries.

This isn't just a festival-it's a movement. It's an invitation to show up, take up space, and celebrate culture in a place where diversity should be more than an afterthought. Whether you're here to dance, watch, learn, or simply feel the energy, this space is for you.

Join us as we make history-because the future of the arts includes all of us!

The BBB Block Party presented with KEIGWIN + COMPANY and Triskelion Arts is being generously supported by the Ford Foundation and in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and in partnership with the City Council.

Comments