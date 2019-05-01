BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Announces Full Summer Lineup

BRIC, the leading presenter of free cultural programming in Brooklyn, is pleased to announce the lineup and sponsors for its 41st annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. With 29 performances (June 4 - August 10), the Festival launches a new season for the pioneering NYC arts-and-media organization. With new leadership at the institution's helm, BRIC is recommitting itself to presenting programming that is reflective of Brooklyn's eclecticism and diversity, and this season will feature a wide array of free, world-class performances at the beautiful Prospect Park Bandshell.

Of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, Billboard writes, "In the crowded summer festival season, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! stands apart." Since it began in 1979 as a catalyst for a burgeoning Brooklyn performing arts scene, and to bring people back into Prospect Park after years of neglect, the Festival has become one of the city's foremost summer cultural attractions. Winner of the Village Voice Readers' Poll and Critics' Picks for "Best Free Concert Series," the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is New York City's longest-running summer outdoor performance festival. Over its 41-year history, the Festival has presented more than 2,000 artists, drawing a diverse audience upwards of 200,000 each season. Time Out New York writes, "Catching one of these gigs is guaranteed to be a highlight of your summer show-going season, whether you're seeing a buzzy indie-rock band, a classic soul or funk group, or one of the best hip-hop artists around."

The 41st edition of the Festival kicks off June 4 with a free opening night concert by iconic GRAMMY Award-winning entertainer Patti LaBelle. Preceding the concert, BRIC will relaunch the Festival's beloved annual opening night fundraiser with the first ever REVEL, an immersive artist driven experience from day to dusk to dark. This event will welcome and feature fashion partner Nanette Lepore and honor BRIC's outgoing Board Chair Hilary Ackermann. For the first time, the evening will also include a ticketed after-party featuring DJ Natasha Diggs.

Festival-goers will have an improved experience at the Bandshell this season. BRIC recently announced a new curated food and beverage program featuring menu items from top culinary vendors, restaurants and chefs including Big Mozz, Sweet Chick, Oyster Party, Kotti Berliner, Gordo's Cantina, Rooster Boy, and more. BRIC also debuts a new state-of-the-art concert audio system from L'Acoustics, recognized throughout the industry for pioneering the modern line array, and known around the world for superb concert audio experiences.

The 41st edition exemplifies the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival's signature mix of music, film, dance and multimedia works, complemented by food and other provisions from local artisans and vendors. Of the 29 total performances being presented this season, 25 are free (with a $5 suggested contribution at the gate): 21 music concerts, two films projected on one of NYC's largest (50' wide x 21' high) outdoor screens, and two dance performances. The remaining four shows are ticketed benefit concerts, which offer rare opportunities to see great artists in an extraordinary outdoor setting at reasonable ticket prices while supporting the Festival's free performances.

The Festival's full roster consists of artists from Brooklyn and around the world-across the U.S., the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. They include Chucho Valdés - Jazz Batá | Dafnis Prieto Si o Si Quartet (June 26), Protoje | Jah9 | Yoga on Dub | DJ Top Notch & MICRO DON (June 27), Celso Piña | Dos Santos | Riobamba (June 28), Oddisee | 47SOUL | Narcy (July 6), Gaby Moreno and Van Dyke Parks: Spangled | Enjambre | El David Aguilar (July 12), Salif Keita | Courtnee Roze (July 13), Burna Boy | Sampa the Great | DJ Tunez (July 19), Compagnie Hervé KOUBI (July 27), and Bomba Estéreo (August 10).

Long-time lead sponsor American Express returns as part of the company's commitment to strengthen the communities where its Card Members and colleagues live and work, and presents an American Express Women In Music Series, featuring Ibeyi | Sudan Archives | Orion Sun (June 8), Liz Phair | Ted Leo And The Pharmacists | Caroline Rose (June 29), and I'm With Her | Darlingside (July 18).

Returning for the 17th consecutive year, Bud Light will offer great beers throughout the season and fun experiences at Bud Light Music Series performances by Calexico and Iron & Wine | Adia Victoria (June 21), Protoje | Jah9 | Yoga on Dub | DJ Top Notch & MICRO DON (June 27), Burna Boy | Sampa the Great | DJ Tunez (July 19), and Nilüfer Yanya with a surprise headliner to be announced soon (July 25).

As a champion of independent live music in New York City, Eventbrite returns in 2019 as both a valued partner to BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! and the Festival's official ticketing platform. Look out for chances to access VIP experiences throughout the summer including at the four-concert Eventbrite Music Series featuring Tank and the Bangas | Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles (Jun 20), LAMC Showcase with Gaby Moreno and Van Dyke Parks: Spangled | Enjambre | El David Aguilar (July 12), Jidenna | Anik Khan | DJ MOMA (July 26), and Bomba Estéreo | Delsonido (August 10).

Music & Movies events include a screening of the restored 1925 masterpiece Varieté with a live score by Alloy Orchestra and opening performance by modern dance troupe Lava (July 20); and Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which will also be a part of Lou Reed Tai Chi Day and feature a demonstration by his teacher Master Ren Guang Yi (Aug 3).

DJ Rich Medina will headline this year's Family Concert on June 15, spinning grooves old and new. Dance performances this year include Compagnie Hervé KOUBI (July 27); and Ailey II (Aug 8).

This summer's benefit concerts provide support for the free performances and include The National and Courtney Barnett (June 12 and 13), Father John Misty | Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit | Jade Bird (June 19), and Mac DeMarco (Aug 6).

BRIC President Kristina Newman-Scott, said, "At the core of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival's DNA, and all of BRIC's offerings in visual, performing, and media arts, is an overarching commitment to create programming that is inclusive, diverse, and welcoming for the people of New York City. We invite everyone to join us in Prospect Park this summer, and at BRIC house year-round."

Jack Walsh, BRIC's Vice President of Performing Arts and Executive Producer of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, said, "It's with great excitement that we announce this 41st edition of incredibly varied world-class performances. The programming and artistry is as extraordinary and eclectic as ever; we are thrilled to enhance the experience with a delicious new food and beverage program and great new concert audio; and we are forever thankful to our sponsors, partners, and Friends of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival for helping to make it all possible."

Sue Donoghue, President of the Prospect Park Alliance, said, "Prospect Park Alliance is delighted to host the 41st edition of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell. Over the past four decades, this festival has brought a wide range of free music and family programming to Prospect Park, to the delight of the many diverse communities we serve. Congratulations to our partners at BRIC for this tremendous success."

The Festival welcomes several Co-Sponsors including 90+ Cellars and Lila Wines, who will offer an array of wines perfect for outdoor summer concerts; Svedka Rose Vodka and Tequila Mi Compo which will offer specialty cocktails; and Brooklyn SolarWorks whose Solar Canopy Will Power an interactive onsite activation.

GOYA has provided additional sponsorship for performances on June 26, 27, and 28.

WorldStage and Audible Difference Inc. return as the official providers of the Festival's lighting, video and audio systems.

Hilton Brooklyn New York is the official hotel partner for the Festival, and Delta Air Lines is the official airline.

WNET's ALL ARTS, WABC-TV, WNYC 93.9 FM/820 AM and WFUV 90.7 FM return as Season Media Partners. WFUV 90.7 FM will be live broadcasting a variety of shows all season long.

Longtime promotional partner on select jazz performances include WBGO 88.3 FM.

The Festival is presented in partnership with the City of New York Parks & Recreation and the Prospect Park Alliance.

A complete list of supporters can be found at www.BRICartsmedia.org/cb.

Friends of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival memberships for individuals and small businesses offer reserved seats, Friends Tent access with food and beverage service, and ads for businesses. More information is available at www.BRICartsmedia.org/cb.

Photo Credit: David Andrako





