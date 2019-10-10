BCMS Presents Haydn, Wiancko, Martinu & Bartók

BCMS has an open seating policy: no paper tickets are issued, and listeners are free to choose any available seat. The chapel is an intimate space. Relative to most concert halls, every audience member is close to the performers. If, however, you feel it imperative to sit in one of the front rows, we recommend arriving no later than 7:30. You can purchase advance tickets here or by phone: (917) 740-9694.

ABOUT BCMS In the heart of historic Brooklyn Heights, the world's finest musicians regularly gather to perform the great works of the chamber music repertoire under the auspices of the Brooklyn Chamber Music Society. Founded in 2002 by violinist Carmit Zori, its artistic director, the Brooklyn Chamber Music Society has already established itself as an important presenter of classical chamber music in New York City.

In the warmly intimate chapel at First Unitarian Church, BCMS has presented distinguished performers such as violinists Jaime Laredo and Ani Kavafian, pianist Gil Kalish, and members of the Orion and Guarneri String Quartets, among many others. Experience the thrill of hearing Great Performances up close in this small, acoustically superb setting.

Get tickets > https://www.musae.me/bcms/experiences/598/bcms





