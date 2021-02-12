BAMkids Film Festival Announces 2021 Virtual Offerings

BAMkids Film Festival 2021 will present a range of virtual programs from February 20-28. Established in 1998 and now in its 23rd year, the Festival-one of the largest attended children's festivals in the country-will present nine days of virtual creative, fun, and culturally diverse films that tell stories about children and present ideas from a kid's point of view. Alongside the dynamic slate of cutting-edge family-friendly shorts, the popular Brooklyn film festival will present interactive film and dance workshops, performances, dance parties, yoga, and more curated activities designed for the digital space. The Festival will also present the debut of its Young Filmmaker Showcase, featuring shorts by young creators from New York City and around the world.

This year marks the first time the BAMkids Film Festival will run virtually and on-demand, allowing families from all parts of the country an opportunity to watch critically-acclaimed children's films and connect with artists through specially curated workshops and performances. Download media assets here

BAMkids Film Festival FREE Activities

Saturday, February 20-Sunday, February 28

Music and Dance Workshop: Little Warriors Rising (Ages 3+)

Filmmaking Workshop: Creating Animation with BRIC Arts + Media (Ages 8-11)

Dance Party: BAMKIDS FILM FESTIVAL Dance Party with MOVE|NYC| (Ages All)

Virtual Storymaking Workshop: Characters Wanted (Ages 6+)

Dance Performance: Pilobolus Rules! (Ages 5+)

BAMkids Digital Fun For Families (Ages All)

Yoga and Meditation (Ages 3-Adult)

Young Filmmakers Showcase (Ages All)

BAMkids Film Festival 2021 Shorts

Saturday, February 20-Sunday, February 28

Shorts Program: Let's Play! (Ages 3-5)

Shorts Program: Animal Party (Ages 3-5)

Shorts Program: Big Dreams (Ages 6-8)

Shorts Program: World of Wonders (Ages 6-8)

Shorts Program: Time for Adventure (Ages 6-8)

Shorts Program: Stronger Together (Ages 9-11)

Tickets for BAMkids Film Festival shorts are on sale. Individual tickets and Festival Passes are available at pay-what-you-can prices. Festival passes start at $30, and individual tickets start at $5. Workshops and other activities are FREE. Visit BAM.org/bkff2021 for more information.