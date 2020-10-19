BAM and Greenlight Bookstore Presents BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza in Conversation with Cecile Richards

Tune in Wed, Oct 21 at 7pm.

As a part of their Unbound series, BAM and Greenlight Bookstore present Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza in conversation with Supermajority co-founder and former president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards. BAM will virtually present the conversation around the launch of Garza's new book The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart on Wednesday, October 21 at 7 pm (EST) live on Zoom. The new narrative tells the story of one woman's lessons from years of bringing people together to create change. The narrative serves as a new paradigm for change for a new generation of changemakers, from the mind and heart behind one of the most important movements of our time. A leading organizer and one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, Garza has put forth an essential guide to building the type of movements that can address the challenges of our time. The lessons she offers are different from the "rules for radicals" that animated earlier generations of activists, and diverge from the charismatic, patriarchal model of the American Civil Rights Movement. From this, she offers reflections on how making room amongst the woke for those who are still waking can inspire and activate more and more people to join the fight for the world we all deserve. The evening will also include a virtual Q&A. Tickets are on sale.

Alicia Garza is an organizer, political strategist, and cheeseburger enthusiast. She is the Principal at the Black Futures Lab and the Black to the Future Action Fund, co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and the Black Lives Matter Global Network, Strategy & Partnerships Director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and host of the Lady Don't Take No podcast.

Cecile Richards is a national leader for women's rights and social and economic justice, and a co-founder of Supermajority -- a new organization fighting for gender equity. She is the author of New York Times bestseller Make Trouble. As President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund for 12 years, Richards worked to increase affordable access to reproductive health care and to build a healthier and safer world for women and young people. After starting her career as a labor organizer, working with women earning the minimum wage, she went on to start her own grassroots organizations, and later served as Deputy Chief of Staff to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. In 2011 and 2012, she was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. Richards is a frequent speaker and commentator on politics and progressive issues. She and her husband, Kirk Adams, have three children and live in New York City.

Alicia Garza in conversation with Cecile Richards

Launch of The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart

Co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore

Part of Unbound

Wed, Oct 21 at 7pm

Tickets: $40 (shipped book); $35 (in-store book pickup); $10 (event only) on sale now

Visit bam.org for more information.

