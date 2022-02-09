Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Extends Enrollment For School Of The Arts Through March 26

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa School of the Arts announces an extension of enrollment for School of the Arts, until March 26, 2022. Asase Yaa's approach to its high-quality educational instruction is intentionally holistic and based on the belief that art is a powerful tool in helping youth learn about their historical connection to Africa. Beyond teaching dance and drum within the safe environment they provide, they seek to develop students' self-esteem, confidence, and help them develop a sense of cultural pride that will enable them to become productive citizens of the world. https://www.asaseyaaent.org/

"Like so many other art programs throughout the greater New York area, teaching and navigating our students in an entirely virtual world over the past year has been an ominous task," said Zakiya Harris, Director of the Asase Yaa School of the Arts. "Renewing our in-person arts classes will enable us not only teach our students specific skill sets to prepare them for careers in dance and music but being connected personally we can help them gain a sense of pride in themselves through learning about their rich culture and history-which we've done successfully over the past fifteen years."

The Asase Yaa School of the Arts Dance and Drum Classes celebrates its 12th year, and will have rolling admissions through March 26, 2022, with more classes available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The school's highly regarded program offers intensive study in drums and dance, including tap, ballet, jazz, Hip Hop, modern, and African for boys and girls ages 3-18. The school year will run through June 18, 2022, culminating in a 10th Anniversary recital. Asase Yaa will give scholarships to high school graduates, who have been with the School since they were four years old. The dance program will be capped with a Finale Concert in June at a location to be determined. To register for the 21-22 school year, visit: https://www.asaseyaaent.org/school/register/.

Asase Yaa will follow the mandated state and city COVID protocols including taking students temperatures daily upon arrival at the school, daily sanitization, and cleaning of all spaces within the school, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowding when students enter and exit school per CDC regulations, and requiring masks when mandated. All the school's instructors and assisting personnel are vaccinated.