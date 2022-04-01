Adrian Paci's Film U'NCUONTRU Inspired By An Easter Ritual, At The Green-Wood Cemetery's Historic Chapel

This April, The Green-Wood Cemetery, in partnership with kaufmann repetto Gallery, will present U'ncuontru, a film by acclaimed artist Adrian Paci. Inspired by a centuries-old Easter celebration in the Sicilian town of Modica, the film will play on loop in the Historic Chapel from April 1st through Easter Sunday, April 17th.

U'ncuontru (2021) was inspired by the annual religious ritual of the 'Madonna vasa vasa' that is attended by thousands of onlookers. Midday on Easter, after a long procession, the statues of the risen Christ and of the Virgin Mary come together for the "vasata" ("kissing"), a jubilant reuniting of mother and son. In 2021, due to the pandemic, the procession could not take place, but Paci imagined a nocturnal and clandestine meeting taking place regardless of the restrictions. He presents a silent and intimate encounter between mother and son despite the absence of applause, revelry, and music.

"Our Historic Chapel provides a contemplative backdrop for this stirring film that explores the profundity of faith and the tenderness of love," said Harry Weil, director of public programs and special projects at Green-Wood. "The quiet symbolism of Paci's work inspires boundless hope."

The screening is presented in conjunction with The Wanderers, Paci's first-ever solo show in kaufmann repetto's New York space, open April 1st through May 7th. The work included will span Adrian's multi-media practice-film, painting and tapestries. In a career that has spanned three decades, Paci's genre-defying practice regularly interrogates questions of displacement, migration, community, exploitation, and globalization. His work has been shown at MoMA PS1, and in museums and galleries throughout Europe, and at several international biennials.

Visitors to Green-Wood can see the film for free when they step into the Historic Chapel, daily between 10am and 5pm. The film, which is about 16 minutes in length, will be replayed on a loop to allow visitors to absorb the immersive experience.

On Sunday, April 3rd at 11am, there will be an artist talk and Q & A with Paci and writer/curator Laura Raicovich. The talk takes place in the Historic Chapel and is free. No registration is required; seating is on a first come first served basis.

Established in 1838, The Green-Wood Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark, is recognized as one of the world's most beautiful cemeteries. As the permanent residence of over 570,000 individuals, Green-Wood's magnificent grounds, grand architecture, and world-class statuary have made it a destination for half a million visitors annually, including national and international tourists, New Yorkers, and Brooklynites. At the same time, Green-Wood is also an outdoor museum, an arboretum, and a repository of history. Throughout the year, it offers innovative programs in arts and culture, nature and the environment, education, workforce development, restoration, and research. For more information, please visit www.green-wood.com.