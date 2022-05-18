A MIDSUMMER HOUR Free Family Event Comes to Cadman Plaza Park

THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award winning professional theater company is delighted to bring you a FREE presentation of A MIDSUMMER HOUR, a lively one hour version of the classic Shakespeare comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by David Fuller. Two performances only on Saturday, June 4 & Sunday, June 5, both at 6PM.

Grab a blanket and the family and come on over to the beautiful Brooklyn War Memorial/Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn, for a FREE hour of frolic with a fabulous cast of 7 playing everyone! Blankets only on the field please.

Creative team: Producers David Fuller & Judith Jarosz (NYITA, GLADD, NYTHEATER.COM, OOBR Award winners), Director Judith Jarosz, Production Stage Manager Helen Thorton.

Cast: David Arthur Bachrach*, Leah Barker, Nettie Chickering,

Linda Elizabeth, David Fuller*, Mia Rose Kavensky, KoDee Martin.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Venue: Brooklyn War Memorial in Cadman Plaza Park

195 Cadman Plaza W, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Subways: 2, 3, 4, 5 to Borough Hall, N, R to Court Street, A, F to Jay Street,

C to High Street.

Dates and Times:

Saturday, June 4 at 6PM

Sunday, June 5 at 6PM

RAIN DATE (If needed)

Saturday, June 11 at 6PM

Tickets and Reservations:

Tickets: FREE, no reservations are needed!