A GOOD REASON TO BE AFRAID World Premiere Comes to Brooklyn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



brooklynONE productions has announced the world premiere of A Good Reason To Be Afraid, an original grounded horror comedy written by bkONE ensemble member Isaiah Rothstein and Zachary Aaron Croft, and directed by Croft. The production will run October 9–12, 2025 at the bkONE: Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City, Brooklyn.

Set under the stars at the fictional Yellow Leaf State Park, the play follows a group of unfamiliar campers who gather around a fire to swap spooky stories. An eager young couple on spring break, a seasoned survivalist, and two longtime friends all come together for what begins as a lighthearted night of tales. But when a crank-powered radio warns of a killer targeting campfires nearby, paranoia sets in and the stories begin to take on new, deadly meaning.

A Good Reason To Be Afraid blends campfire storytelling with fully staged scenes and monologues, weaving together stories within stories. Some tales are humorous, others chilling, but each one reveals the fears, tensions, and secrets simmering among the campers. The line between story and reality blurs as the night grows darker—and more dangerous.

All performances will take place at the Tom Kane Theatre, 51 35th Street, Building 5, Industry City, Brooklyn.

Auditions for the production will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2025 from 3:00–10:00 p.m. at the Tom Kane Theatre. Self-taped auditions will also be accepted through Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Tickets will go on sale shortly after at