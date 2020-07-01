42nd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Announces Artist Lineup 

BRIC, a Brooklyn-based leading arts and media institution, has announced its artist lineup for the 2020 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, which has been reinvented this year as a highly immersive, virtual multi-platform destination. For the past 41 years, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has presented and celebrated global music icons, legendary jazz artists, chart-topping indie bands, gravity-defying dance troupes, large-scale film projects and visual artist performances, becoming one of the city's foremost cultural attractions and a beloved summer tradition. The two-day experience is designed to bring the spirit of the annual festival, the longest running in the city, to life and will take place on Saturday, July 25th and Sunday, July 26th at 8pm ET across digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, and on BRIC's TV channels. For more information, visit bricartsmedia.org/live.



The festival's lineup will showcase musical and visual artists from Brooklyn and around the world including: Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, philanthropist and activist Common, DJ and co-founding member of The Roots Questlove, Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, actress and activist Angelique Kidjo, Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Lila Downs, Nigerian singer/songwriter, composer and actress Yemi Alade, Caribbean soca group KES, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Madison McFerrin, rapper and actress Junglepussy, Puerto Rican pop duo Buscabulla and Swedish singer/songwriter The Tallest Man on Earth.



"We're thrilled to be channeling the energy, spirit and dynamism that takes place every year at the Prospect Park Bandshell into a 2-day multiplatform event this summer," said Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC. "Brooklyn doesn't hold back, and our beloved BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival will continue to showcase artists from around the world, around the block and in our homes LIVE EVERYWHERE."



Reimagined and recreated as a true "digital destination," MediaMonks, a global digital production company, will help bring to life the 42nd annual event by offering a multitude of ways for attendees to capture the true BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival experience, including powerful visual artist collaborations and lively real-time conversations that will appear on screen overlays.



Regularly attracting upwards of 250,000 attendees, the festival has become one of the city's foremost summer attractions and a true staple of Brooklyn culture. From its very first performance in the summer of 1979, the mission of the Festival has been to bring Brooklyn together. Faced with challenges both new and old, BRIC is standing strong with the rest of the Brooklyn community to show that nothing can stop it. Whether it's a global pandemic or systemic racism, Brooklyn always bites back, and resilience has become the narrative. By going online and on TV, the festival will become more visible, wide-reaching and louder than ever before - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival "Live Everywhere."

Major Leadership Support for BRIC's performing arts programs generously provided by Howard Gilman Foundation, Lambent Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Public support provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.



For more information on this year's full artist lineup, go to BRICartsmedia.org .

