Thirsty Girl & Pontani Productions Present THE 19TH ANNUAL NEW YORK BURLESQUE FESTIVAL

The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind in the world, attracting sold-out crowds since its premiere in 2003.

This fall marks the 19th year for this celebrated event, and producers, Thirsty Girl & Angie Pontani will once again, serve up 4 nights of glitter and glamour in Gotham, with over 100 eye-popping performances from national and international leading burlesque and variety entertainers at four of NYC's hottest venues. Celebrate the return of live entertainment and make up for some lost stage time with the New York Burlesque Festival September 30th - October 3rd!

Burlesque, a true American art form has provided glitz, glamour and gut laughs through the ages. It's satirical and ironic presentation has persevered through some of our nations hardest challenges, from the Great Depression into the roaring 20's, WWIII and now through a pandemic. From Sally Rands fans to Tempest Storms grinds, Burlesque has historically been a retreat from the bumps of life, so it's a perfect fit for a 2021 celebration as we emerge from the pandemic and return to stage together.

The festival typically brings together over 2,500 enthusiastic audience members who, in addition to enjoying tassels and tail feathers are entertained by live music, DJ's, variety and circus performers, burlesque, boylesque, and a shopping boutique where you can try on custom corsets, peruse pasties, hair ornaments, vintage dresses, couture wigs, cast meetings and more.

The New York Burlesque Festival is committed to following all Covid-19 safety protocols in place at each venue and directed by the CDC.

Thursday September 30th, celebrate at The Teaser Party for The New York Burlesque Festival at The Bell House in Brooklyn! Hosted by The World Famous *BOB*, this night is sprinkled with performances by over a dozen performers plus foot stomping DJ Momotaro. Visit the elaborate burlesque bazaar, and dance alongside the stars of the show, exclusive members of the media and sponsors of the event! VIP ticketholders can also partake in a pre-show live Q&A Panel with pioneers of the 90's burlesque revival!

Friday, October 1st, You'll be yelling STRIKE! At The Premiere Party at Williamsburg's iconic, Brooklyn Bowl. This infamous party hosted by Albert Cadabra & Shelly Watson, features over 20 burlesque beauties from the weekend's spectacle of stars. Expect high energy and cutting-edge burlesque at this legendary night with an always epic audience. Previous crowds have included celebrities like a very enthusiastic Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame, Fergie, The Dutchess of York, Parker Posey & stars from Orange is the New Black! DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness turns the evening into a late-night dance party flanked by some of NYC's hottest go-go dancers.

Saturday, October 2nd put on your top hat n' tails for the Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall, below The Paramount Hotel on 46th Street. This magical night, hosted by The King of Showbiz, Murray Hill, showcases only the finest Burlesque performers from around the globe as well as live jazz in a gorgeous venue that was once known as The Diamond Horseshow and was an actual burlesque club in the 1940's and 50's! This is truly a luscious night, in one of NYC's classiest showrooms, it is not to be missed!

Sunday, October 3rd the festival goes out with one last pomp and circumstance at Manhattan's Le Poisson Rouge with The Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show! Join notorious host Scotty the Blue Bunny with special guest Boo Bess, at this Oscar styled escapade, full of mischievous antics, live performances and an awards ceremony that both honors and pokes fun at the world's finest burlesque performers with a double D sized Golden Pastie for winners. Categories include "Webcam Wiggler" for the performer who really worked those online 2020 shows and "The Hottest Freshman" for a sizzling newcomer. Expect stellar performances, lots of performer roasting in this evening of hi jinx.

For festival passes and a complete lineup, visit WWW.THENEWYORKBURLESQUEFESTIVAL.COM.