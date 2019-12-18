Union Hall Releases Upcoming Schedule of Events

Union Hall has released a listing of event for January and February.

Take a look at the schedule below!

Click HERE for tickets.

NEW MATERIAL FROM DECAYING MINDS



Lorelei Ramirez, Clare O'Kane, Sam Taggart, Jordan Temple, Edy Modica, Alex English, Becca O'Neal, Amy Zimmer

Fri · December 20, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$7.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Pretty self-explanatory. People who have been doing this for a while will test out new material. A very in the moment experience where failure and good times will co-exist...hopefully just the good times...



OPEN FLAME



Solange Azor, Sam Campbell, Gabe Gonzalez, Tai Leclaire, Peter Smith, Pete Valentin, John Early

Sat · January 4, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Pete Valenti, Sam Campbell, and Simone Leitner host Open Flame, the hot queer happening where a comedy show meets an LGBTQ+ social. The Union Hall edition of Open Flame features three saucy singles shooting their shot with the audience followed by a gorgeous lineup of New York's funniest queer comedians.

THE DISNEY SING-ALONG



SecretFormula

Fri · January 10, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 9:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Be Our Guest and relive the magic of the movies at the Disney Sing-Along! We'll travel Under The Sea, paint with all the Colors of the Wind, and ask important questions like Can You Feel The Love Tonight? Watch classic Disney characters and iconic pop stars on the big screen and we'll provide all the Bare Necessities: lyrics projected right on the screen!

Join your fellow Disney fanatics and sing out your emotions along with these unforgettable animated masterpieces.

Come dressed as your favorite Disney character for a chance to win some sweet Disney-inspired prizes and free drinks!



THAT SHIT RAY! WITH RACHEL JORAVSKY AND RACHEL PEGRAM



Joe Castle Baker, Eva Victor, Ike Ufomadu

Sat · January 11, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

That Shit Ray is a comedic exploration of the daily hustle. Every month Rachel Pegram (HBO) and Rachel Joravsky (Reductress) come together and put on a comedy variety show celebrating scrappiness, drive, and hustle. Featuring performers from various backgrounds the Rachels always look to uplift those who have voices that are different or underrepresented. The show is like a party featuring a hot ass DJ and sometimes even a choreographed 'one, two step' from Rachel and Rachel.

MOLLY BRENNER: I'M COMING



Opening Sets by Ophira Eisenberg & Dulcé Sloan

Sun · January 12, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / 21+

Comedian Molly Brenner brings her hit Edinburgh Fringe show "I'm Coming" home to Brooklyn. What's it like to reach age 28 without ever having an orgasm? "I'm Coming" chronicles Molly's long, harrowing...and strangely expensive journey to the Big O.



PANTHEON WITH STAVROS HALKIAS



Megan Stalter, Larry Owens, Dan Licata, Lorelei Ramirez, Steven Castillo

Wed · January 15, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+

Standup comedy by a lineup of all-time greats, hosted by Stavros Halkias.

NEW SAUCE WITH CARMEN CHRISTOPHER & CONNER O'MALLEY



Opening Set by Devon Walker

Thu · January 16, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Carmen Christopher (HBO, Comedy Central) & Conner O'Malley (Adult Swim, Late Night with Seth Meyers) bring you some new goddamn good material.

ABORTION ACCESS FRONT PRESENTS: FEMINIST BUZZKILLS OF COMEDY

Tue · January 21, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Abortion Access Front (formerly Lady Parts Justice League) presents a comedy show full of people that have never sexually harassed anyone. Afterwards, we'll have a talk-back where you can learn more about our work and the status of reproductive rights in today's climate! We are Abortion AF.

FRIENDS WHO FOLK & FRIENDS



Ned Riseley, Rachel Wenitsky

Sat · February 1, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Comedic folk duo Friends Who Folk (Rachel Wenitsky and Ned Riseley) host an evening of comedy, folk, and friendship, with help from some beautiful guests!

Part concert, part variety show, part seance, all deranged, Friends Who Folk & Friends invites audiences to explore the power of music - its ability to transform, numb, and alienate. We are friends and we love to folk.

MOONSTRUCK LIVE!



Jo Firestone

Wed · February 12, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

A live staged reading of the greatest movie of all time.

Hosted by Jo Firestone.

Cher wigs encouraged.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You