Tumble Into Summer At QPAC With Queensland's Own Circa

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will be the place to be this summer with two captivating circus productions by internationally acclaimed Brisbane-based contemporary circus company Circa.

Presented by QPAC as part of Queensland's Own, a program showcasing Queensland's major performing arts companies, Humans leaps onto the Playhouse stage from 18 to 22 November, with Carnival of the Animals tumbling in from 16 to 20 December 2020.

Humans takes audiences on a stirring journey of what it means to be human, and explores how our bodies, our connections, and our aspirations all form part of who we are. Pushing their bodies to the extreme, Circa acrobats lead the audience to reflect on life, love and the burdens we as humans carry and the physical and emotional strength it takes to overcome them.

Created by Circa's Artistic Director, Yaron Lifschitz, Humans features a stage stripped bare exposing the vulnerability of a team of ten highly skilled acrobats. With incredible strength and integrity, they connect each moment seamlessly in a thrilling and heart-stopping performance. This five-star production offers a glimpse into the redemptive power of strength and celebrates what it means to be fiercely human.

Since its 2017 premiere in Sydney, Humans has toured throughout Australia including sold-out performances for its Brisbane premiere the same year at QPAC, and across the UK, US and Europe. To date the show has been performed 233 times in 19 countries to a global audience of 132,656.

Following on in perfect timing for summer holiday family activities, Carnival of the Animals will whisk audiences away on a thrilling circus escapade in a delightful salute to feathers, fur and fins.

Bringing the classical music suite of Camille Saint-Saëns to life for a whole new generation of circus, music and animal lovers, Carnival of the Animals captivates with whimsical tales of creatures of the land and sea portrayed by Circa's world-famous acrobats who tumble, fly, leap and spin their way through the many wondrous worlds of the animal kingdom.

Carnival of the Animals was created by Circa and QPAC's Out of the Box festival and premiered at the 2014 Festival. This global hit show has since toured across Australia and in more than ten countries worldwide, last delighting Queensland audiences at QPAC in a return season in 2016.

The QPAC seasons of Humans and Carnival of the Animals are part of the Queensland's Own program funded through the Queensland Government's $22.5 million two-year Arts and Cultural Recovery Package.

Don't miss these critically acclaimed productions by Circa, offering edge of your seat and magical holiday fun for all ages. Tickets on sale now at qpac.com.au or 136-246.

