CROC! LOST GIANTS TO LIVING LEGENDS Makes World Premiere

Prepare to come face-to-face with one of Earth's most powerful and enduring creatures when Croc! Lost Giants to Living Legends makes its world premiere at Queensland Museum Kurilpa on Friday 24 October 2025.

This blockbuster, all-ages exhibition will transport visitors across 130 million years of history, from the reign of prehistoric super-predators to the living legends still ruling Australia's waterways today.

Created in collaboration by Queensland Museum, the Australian National Maritime Museum and Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, Croc! blends cutting-edge science and cultural perspectives to explore how crocodiles have fascinated and shaped human life for millennia.

Queensland Museum CEO Dr Jim Thompson said the exhibition offers a rare chance to see the crocodile's story told on a grand scale.

“We are excited to present the world premiere of Croc! Lost Giants to Living Legends at Queensland Museum Kurilpa,” Dr Thompson said.

“This ground-breaking exhibition showcases the incredible story of crocodiles, from prehistoric super-predators to cultural icons, through cutting-edge science, rich cultural knowledge and captivating interactive experiences.

“Crocodiles have long fascinated and challenged us, and this exhibition offers visitors of all ages the chance to see these remarkable creatures in a whole new light.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Australian National Maritime Museum and Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory to deliver an exhibition that is as informative as it is awe-inspiring.”

As part of the exhibition, visitors will come face-to-face with a life-sized recreation of Sarcosuchus, a 9 metre long, 130-million-year-old extinct crocodilian; marvel at modern Aussie croc legends; discover all 23 crocodilian species that exist today; and be immersed in breathtaking interactive experiences.

Croc! takes visitors on a thrilling journey through history, from the revered Egyptian god Sobek to the deep cultural connections crocodiles hold in First Nations stories. The exhibition also explores the creature's place in modern conservation efforts and its iconic status in movies and music, offering a family-friendly experience that entertains and educates.

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the exhibition highlights Queensland Museum's role in boosting the state's cultural calendar with events that provide local communities and visitors with outstanding cultural experiences.

“Croc! Lost Giants to Living Legends exemplifies the power of partnerships to deliver major exhibitions that connect science, history, arts and culture,” Minister Langbroek said.

“The Crisafulli Government is proud to support Queensland Museum's collaboration in delivering this unique exhibition, which strengthens the state's reputation as an exciting cultural destination.”

Following its Brisbane premiere, Croc! will tour nationally to Sydney, Darwin and Townsville, giving audiences around the country a chance to step into the scaly, spine-tingling world of the crocodile.