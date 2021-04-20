Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Queensland Premiere of GOOD TALK Will Be Presented as Part of Anywhere Festival Next Month

The production is directed by Amelia Gilday and stars Iley Jones and Cheng Tang.

Apr. 20, 2021  

New Australian play Good Talk by Iley Jones showing at Anywhere Festival from the 7-9th of May 2021.

High school sweethearts Jia li and Erin are finally alone in a little BnB. Pure Bliss. But the cabin is presenting a problem. They're finally alone with each other's thoughts and ideas, and everything that was once safely secured is exposed and left raw as they begin to not only listen but finally have a Good Talk.

Directed by Amelia Gilday and starring Iley Jones and Cheng Tang. Good Talk is presented by Southern Sydney-based collective Moontan Productions. Development was supported by Shopfront Arts Co-op through their Open Shop Residences Program. In March 2021 Good Talk was part of Adelaide Fringe Festival's Digital Program.

Elements Collective, 17 McLachlan St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006
7th May 2021
6:30PM - 7:20PM
Buy Tickets

The Moon Room Arcana, 46 Evesham St, Moorooka QLD 4105
8 - 9th May 2021
7:30PM - 8:20PM
Buy Tickets


