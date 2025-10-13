Final Tickets Now On Sale For ANNIE in Brisbane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Final tickets have been released for the Brisbane season of the new Australian production of the ever-popular Broadway musical Annie, which begins on 27 December for five weeks only at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC. Brisbane's blockbuster summer musical will play until 31 January, an ideal for a school holiday treat for the whole family. No extension to the season is possible.

This inspiring new Australian production, directed by Karen Johnson Mortimer and choreographed by Mitchell Woodcock, received huge acclaim and standing ovations in Sydney and Melbourne. Here is what critics have to say about this unmissable show:

The stellar cast is led by Anthony Warlow as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role which took him to Broadway, and Debora Krizak as Miss Hannigan. Rising star Mackenzie Dunn plays Lily St. Regis, Keanu Gonzalez steps into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan, while Amanda Lea LaVergne plays Grace Farrell. The original Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, plays President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his musical theatre debut.

The talented ensemble cast is comprised of Luke Alleva, Cameron Boxall, Tim Brown, Emily Casey, Nakita Clarke, Andrew Dunne, Sebastian Johnston, Anna Mallows, Chloë Marshall, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Ryan Orphel, Madeline Pratt, Lisa Sontag, Suzanne Steele and Dean Vince.

Auditions for the Brisbane Annies and her orphan friends have just happened, so the child cast will be announced shortly.

“I'm thrilled with the response to this marvellous fresh production of Annie for a whole new generation, with its new choreography, updated sets and spectacular cast led by Anthony, Deb, Mackenzie, Keanu, Amanda and Greg,” said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live. “Annie is one of the most delightful and inspiring musicals of all time, and it'll be in Brisbane for five weeks only. Don't wait until tomorrow to book tickets for the summer holidays!”

One of the most awarded and loved musicals of all time, with its iconic score featuring classics like It's the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street and Tomorrow, Annie is truly a timeless masterpiece, with a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924 and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.

A celebration of hope, family and friendship. This small but mighty young girl has returned to stick out her chin and grin once more!