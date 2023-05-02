THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 25th Anniversary Tour Comes to Gold Coast in September

The 50th Anniversary production of legendary Rock 'N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show, currently touring Australia, has confirmed it will take up residence at The Star on Queensland's Gold Coast from 3 September as part of its national tour. Tickets for the strictly limited season are on sale NOW via rockyhorror.com.au

Written and created by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world's favourite musicals and is currently the only contemporary rock musical to celebrate 50 years on stage. Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world and has paved its way into history as one of the classics of musical theatre.

Seen by over 30 million people in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages, The Rocky Horror Show audiences have embraced the unique and mischievous musical with fandom and passion, celebrating the gratification of the senses. The hit music, the characters, the freedom and sexual awakening and empowerment means so much to so many across all walks of life. Featuring one of the most famous musical numbers of all time the party floor-filler, "The Time-Warp" which remains a key to its continued success over the past 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter an extra-terrestrial mad scientist from the galaxy of Transylvania where people really like to party! It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest party bash of them all, ready to thrill fans and audiences alike with cheeky fun and nostalgia. Whether it's your first time seeing the show or the twenty first time, or whether you dress up or not The Rocky Horror Show delivers in its promise of a guaranteed party.

Joining the cast as Frank N Furter is three-time Olivier Award winning performer, David Bedella who returns to Australia for the first time since recreating his starring role in the critically acclaimed Jerry Springer: The Opera which played at Sydney Opera House in 2009. Australian audiences may remember him as the lead in Oh, What A Night! where he performed alongside Marcia Hines and Gary Sweet. David comes to the Gold Coast with an impressive resume from both Broadway and London's West End. He can also currently be seen playing the President of The United States in Amazon Prime's third season of Jack Ryan.

David Bedella said, "I am thrilled to be returning to Australia after so many years and to return to a show that is forever linked to my heart! This Fiftieth Anniversary production promises to be the best yet and I'm gonna do my part to see that it is! I hope everyone will come along to help us celebrate a show that has undeniably become the greatest cult sensation musical theatre has ever seen and has meant so much to so many for Fifty years!"

He joins principal cast Stellar Perry as Magenta (X Factor, The Voice, Bell Shakespeare's The Lovers), Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott, Darcey Eagle as Columbia, Ethan Jones as Brad, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Loredo Malcolm as Rocky and Henry Rollo as Riff Raff. Starring alongside them on stage as The Phantoms will be Josh Gates, Catty Hamilton, Jackson Reedman and Erica Wild, Keane Fletcher and Kristina McNamara round out the cast as the Swings.