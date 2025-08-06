RIVERFIRE By Australian Retirement Trust Returns To Brisbane 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brisbane's most beloved night of the year is back, bigger and brighter than ever. On Saturday 6 September, Brisbane Festival 2025 will kick off with an explosive celebration of creativity and community as Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust lights up the city skyline in one of Australia's most dazzling fireworks displays.

For the first time in Queensland, heavy payload pyrotechnic drones will be deployed as part of the display in a never-before-seen concept for Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust. Three pyro drones, specially made and authorised to carry pyrotechnics, will launch nearly 600 effects and combine to create various thrilling formations. This marks a defining moment in Australian fireworks history and sets Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust apart as one of the most innovative displays in the world.

“Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust is more than a fireworks show – it's a celebration of our city, our creativity, and the power of shared experience,” said Brisbane Festival Artistic Director Louise Bezzina. “It's the perfect way to kick off the festival and welcome everyone to be part of the magic as the skyline is painted with a kaleidoscopic display of colour and light.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner added, “Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust is one of the biggest nights on Brisbane's event calendar, attracting people from across the region and beyond to enjoy our city at its best. From packed riverfront venues to busy hotels and buzzing restaurants, Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust delivers a welcome surge in visitation and supports thousands of local jobs. We're proud to support this showstopping display that puts Brisbane on the national stage and reinforces our reputation as Australia's lifestyle capital.”



Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the much-loved event is an iconic celebration that brings the community together under a breathtaking night sky: “Undoubtedly Brisbane's most spectacular night of the year, Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust signals the start of the Brisbane Festival program of more than 100 exceptional productions, installations and experiences that share Queensland's unique stories and celebrate our storytellers.



“Crisafulli Government investment in Brisbane Festival supports the delivery of the state's new Queensland's Time to Shine: a 10-year arts and culture strategy, with the event platforming our talented artists alongside international work, and enabling more than 450 free performances, including Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust as one of its biggest and brightest,” Minister Langbroek said.



Ahead of the main event, Brisbane's skies will roar to life with sublime aerial displays from Australian Defence Force (ADF) aircrafts including C-17 Globemasters, F/A-18s and helicopters, delighting crowds and setting the stage for an unforgettable night. The pre-show spectacle will also feature a moving performance by First Nations artists, Tribal Experiences, incorporating traditional dance and song.

The epic fireworks display will be synchronised to a dynamic soundtrack curated by acclaimed composer and sound designer Guy Webster, broadcast live on Triple M. Inspired by the vibrant colour and playful energy of ANZ's Walk This Way by Craig & Karl, the soundtrack promises to be as bold and joyful as the city it celebrates.

Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust has been a highlight on Queensland's cultural calendar since 1998, a centrepiece of Brisbane Festival since 2009, and is now one of the largest public events in the country. It draws more than 500,000 people each year to the city's riverbanks, parks, bridges and rooftops to witness the breathtaking pyrotechnic spectacle by world-class display artists Foti Fireworks.

Australian Retirement Trust's Chief Member Experience Officer Simonne Burnett said: “Australian Retirement Trust has been a proud sponsor of Brisbane Festival's Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust for more than 15 years. One in every two working Queenslanders is a member of our Fund, so Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust is the perfect opportunity to come together and celebrate everything great about the state and city."

#1 superfan and official mascot of Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust, Artie, shared some of the city's best vantage points for viewing the spectacle. Download the map here.

The Landing, Queen's Wharf will have a strictly limited number of tickets available for purchase via Brisbane Festival website, boasting stunning riverside views, reserved seating, and access to a licensed bar.

A symbol of Brisbane at its boldest and brightest, Riverfire by Australian Retirement Trust marks the beginning of three weeks of extraordinary arts and cultural programming, as Brisbane Festival brings the city to life with world premieres, unforgettable performances, and free public events across three vibrant weeks 5–27 September.