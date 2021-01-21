QPAC Back To 100% And SHREK Extends His Stay 

In welcome news for Queensland audiences, from today the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will operate at 100% capacity and the Brisbane season of Shrek The Musical has been extended by a week due to popular demand.

Following yesterday's announcement by the Queensland Premier relaxing Greater Brisbane's COVID-19 restrictions, QPAC will once again open its theatres at 100% capacity today after operating at 50% capacity for the last ten days with patrons required to wear masks at all times.

Numerous performances were impacted by these restrictions and QPAC gratefully acknowledges the support and patience of many of its affected patrons.

QPAC theatres now will welcome full houses and masks will not be required however patrons may choose to wear masks when they feel social distancing cannot be achieved.

The QPAC season of Shrek The Musical which opened earlier this month to rave reviews will now run until 14 February 2021.

Tickets are on sale 3pm today (Friday 22 January) for the extended season at www.qpac.com.au