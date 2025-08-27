Noni Hazlehurst Returns To QPAC In Brand-new One-woman Show THE LARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brisbane audiences will welcome back one of Australia’s most beloved performers when Noni Hazlehurst brings her new one-woman play The Lark to Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Cremorne Theatre from October 15–26, 2025.

Written specifically for Hazlehurst by award-winning Australian playwright Daniel Keene and directed by Matt Scholten, The Lark reunites the acclaimed creative team behind Mother, the production that earned Hazlehurst the Matilda Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

“The opportunity to work with Daniel and Matt creating Mother was a rare privilege and a joy. To have the chance to collaborate again on The Lark is a miracle. No actor could ask for more,” said Hazlehurst.

Set inside The Lark, a small inner-city Melbourne pub slated for demolition, the play follows 75-year-old Rose Grey (Hazlehurst) as she bids farewell to the building that shaped her entire life. Once her childhood home and later inherited from her father, the derelict pub now stands in stark contrast to its gentrified surroundings. Rose must confront her memories, reconcile her grief, and embrace the inevitability of change in this moving and intimate work.

Hazlehurst’s five-decade career has made her a fixture in the hearts of Australians. From her award-winning roles in A Place to Call Home, Monkey Grip, Little Fish and Candy, to her tenure as a presenter on Play School and Better Homes and Gardens, Hazlehurst has left an indelible mark on screen and stage. She has been honoured with numerous AACTA and Logie Awards, inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame, and appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for her services to children and the performing arts.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy celebrated the upcoming season:

“Daniel Keene is a brilliant Australian playwright whose works are renowned for their emotional depth and social observations. Noni is famous for finding the complexity, nuance and humanity in every character she inhabits, and it’s a thrill for Brisbane audiences to see her at the top of her craft in this compelling new work. The Cremorne Theatre is the perfect, intimate venue for the journey she will take us on.”

Presented by QPAC, The Lark is an Arts Centre Melbourne and Hey Dowling production.

Tickets are on sale now via qpac.com.au or by calling 136 246.

