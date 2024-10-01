Cat Power Will Perform Bob Dylan at QPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The songs of Bob Dylan will echo through Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC)'s Concert Hall when the great Cat Power performs Dylan’s fabled and transformative 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert set on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

Dylan’s powerful concert, seen in the Capital Cities of Australia in April 1966 and then a month later at the Manchester Free Trade Hall, was THAT performance which saw Bob Dylan switch from acoustic to electric midway through the show, drawing passionate fury from an audience of folk purists and forever altering the course of rock ‘n’ roll.

In Cat Power’s own rendition of that historic event, the artist otherwise known as Chan Marshall has inhabited each song with equal parts conviction and grace and a palpable sense of protectiveness.

Released as a live album in late 2023, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concertfeatures classics like "It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue", "Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues" and "Mr. Tambourine Man", as well as songs from Dylan’s seminal album Blonde on Blonde.

Cat Power brings her spellbinding performance honouring her hero in an historic moment, returning, reliving and reforming a pivotal moment in music history.

Tickets on sale Friday 4 October from 9am via qpac.com.au or 136 246.

Comments