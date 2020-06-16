Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro Continues Culture at Home Campaign During Lockdown

Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro is still giving art to the local community despite the theater being closed due to the global health crisis.

The Culture at Home campaign has been bringing together performers through social media. Watch some of their performances below!

On their website, the theater promotes the campaign, saying:

"Staying at home is a necessity for the population to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At this difficult time, there is nothing like making lemonade out of lemonade! The #TMRJ artists organized the #CulturaEmCasa campaign. From today, while they are studying, the talent of this cast of beasts will be presented virtually to you."

Watch more performances at their Instagram account @theatromunicipalrj.

