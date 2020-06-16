Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro Continues Culture at Home Campaign During Lockdown
Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro is still giving art to the local community despite the theater being closed due to the global health crisis.
The Culture at Home campaign has been bringing together performers through social media. Watch some of their performances below!
On their website, the theater promotes the campaign, saying:
"Staying at home is a necessity for the population to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At this difficult time, there is nothing like making lemonade out of lemonade! The #TMRJ artists organized the #CulturaEmCasa campaign. From today, while they are studying, the talent of this cast of beasts will be presented virtually to you."
Watch more performances at their Instagram account @theatromunicipalrj.
O trompista da Orquestra Sinfônica do #TMRJ, Philip Doyle, participa da Campanha #CulturaEmCasa mostrando um trecho da ópera Giulio Cesare, a aria "Va Tacito e Nascosto", de G. F. Händel. @Petrobras #CulturaEmCasa #fiqueEmCasa #culturapresente #quarentenacultural #OSTMRJ #PhilipDoyle #petrobrascultural
A post shared by Theatro Municipal RJ (@theatromunicipalrj) on May 28, 2020 at 8:08am PDT
Dois talentos da música se unem para mostrar um dos maiores sucessos da Broadway. Ela é Carolina Faria, mezzo-soprano que começou sua vida artística profissional aos 19 anos, no Coro do #TMRJ e estreou aos 24 anos como Romeo na Ópera "I Capuleti e I Montecchi, de Vincenzo Bellini. Ele é o pianista Ciro Magnani, considerado um dos talentos promissores da nova geração, vem se destacando no cenário nacional como recitalista e camerista. Os dois são artistas convidados para grandes montagens do #TMRJ e hoje, apresentam a canção Somewhere, de Leonard Bernstein.Confira! @Petrobras Campanha #CulturaEmCasa #fiqueEmCasa #ensaioemcasa #culturapresente #quarentenacultural #petrobrascutural #CiroMagnani #CarolinaFaria
A post shared by Theatro Municipal RJ (@theatromunicipalrj) on May 26, 2020 at 8:13am PDT
A Campanha #CulturaEmCasa reuniu os contrabaixistas da #OSTM pra tocar a Meditação de Thais de Massenet com adaptação de Ricardo Cândido. No elenco Antonio Arzolla, Tony Botelho, José Luiz, Leonardo Uzeda e o próprio Ricardo Cândido. Confira. Patrocínio Ouro @Petrobras Campanha #CulturaEmCasa #fiqueEmCasa #ensaioemcasa #culturapresente #quarentenacultural #grandestalentosdamusica #petrobrascultural
A post shared by Theatro Municipal RJ (@theatromunicipalrj) on Jun 10, 2020 at 3:52pm PDT