GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE Comes to Rio De Janeiro With Brazilian Superstars

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in partnership with Rock In Rio, one of the largest music and entertainment festivals in the world, with 20 editions held in Brazil, Portugal, Spain and the US, today announced Rio de Janeiro as a new city and the addition of Brazilian superstars Alok, Mart'nália, Criolo, and Liniker, along with special guests, Tropkillaz and Mosquito, to Global Citizen Live's broadcast line-up - a combination of festivals and events airing from locations on six continents on Saturday, September 25th.

Additionally, Dr. Jane Goodall will appear live with a global preview of her new film and a new initiative to combat climate change that supports Trillion Trees.

The news coincides with the expansion of Global Citizen Live's worldwide broadcast, as Australia's Channel 9, Brazil's Multishow and Bis, France's TF1/TMC, and Singapore's Mediacorp join the list of networks that will support and share Global Citizen's 24-hour journey around the world; ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, Channel 9, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, TIME, Twitter, and more (air dates and times to come).

The once-in-a-generation day of global unity will call on world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to prioritize climate change, combating famine and vaccine equity. At Global Citizen Live, artists, luminaries, dignitaries and concerned citizens will call on governments, major corporations, and philanthropists to defend the planet and defeat poverty. Artists announced to date, with more to come, include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Davido, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Made Kuti, Meek Mill, Metallica, Rag'n'Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, and Usher.

"Through my artistic career and The Alok Institute, I try my best efforts to act on human awareness besides training in reducing the impacts of climate change. Actions are and need to be urgent and aim to build a healthier planet," said Alok.

"Partnering with Global Citizen in Brazil reaffirms our beliefs and actions for a better world. It will be a moment of unity around the world with a common goal. Like Global Citizen, Rock in Rio has been dedicated to social and environmental causes for over 20 years. Now more than ever, we believe that music is a fundamental instrument because it connects the public to worthy causes. We are ready to build together the world we want to live in," says Luis Justo, CEO of Rock in Rio.

For years, Latin American Global Citizens have been among our organization's most engaged, action-oriented and passionate audiences, an indication of the region's intense desire for change and hope for a better future. With performances by an incredible and diverse group of Brazilian artists, this moment in Rio de Janeiro will bring critical environmental and health issues impacting Brazil and Latin America to the forefront of a global stage," said Cristina Gnecco, Latin American Partnerships and Programs, Global Citizen.

Global Citizen Live coincides with the UN General Assembly (Sept), prior to the G20 Meeting (Oct) and COP26 Meeting (Nov). Focused on vaccine equity, famine, and climate change, Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver: 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries; meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine; and immediate climate action to curb emissions by supporting the Race to Zero and 1 billion new trees in 2022 towards the 1t.org ambition to conserve, restore, and grow one trillion trees this decade.

Global Citizen Live has invited eight Brazilian governors to join and announce new commitments to invest in conservation and climate change efforts. The invited governors include: Marcos Rocha, João Azevêdo, Camilo Santana, Mauro Mendes, and Wilson Lima; with Wellington Dias, Governor of Piauí State, Helder Barbalho, Governor of Pará State, and Waldez Góes, Governor of Amapá State having already confirmed their intent to join.

"We are proud to partner with Global Citizen as we work together to engage people around the world to take action in their communities to create lasting change. Hilton continues to be committed to driving responsible travel and tourism globally, and our alignment with the goals of Global Citizen Live furthers our mission to make travel with purpose a reality for generations to come," said Mark Weinstein, SVP & global head, Marketing & Loyalty, Hilton.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign's policy objectives. Access Bank is a Global Citizen Live campaign partner in Nigeria.

Campaign co-chairs include: Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International.

Executive Producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include: Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim "Sal" Slaiby and Chris Stadler.

The program will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company).

Global Citizen is grateful for the support from incredible organizations advocating for impact, including: 1t.org, American Forests, The Asia Society, Ban Ki Moon Center, Center for Environmental Peacebuilding, Climate Neutral, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, Conservation International, COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, Education Cannot Wait, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Global Solidarity Fund, Green Climate Fund, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, International Fund for Agricultural Development, International Rescue Committee, LISC, Namati, Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), One Acre Fund, Outright Action International, Paris Peace Forum, The Pathfinders, Re:Wild, Rotary International, Seadream Family Foundation, Sheth Sangreal Foundation, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Slum2School Africa, South African Education Project, The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, The Global Fund (to Fight TB, AIDS, Malaria), UNICEF, UNICEF Australia, UNITAID, UNFPA, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), World Food Programme, World Health Organization, World Health Organization Foundation.

The Global Citizen Live campaign is supported by more than 35 governments and world leaders, including: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi; President of France Emmanuel Macron; President of Chile Sebastián Piñera; President of Argentina Alberto Fernández; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg; Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković; Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez; Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo; Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven; Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama; Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne; Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados; Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama; Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa; Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of Mexico, Martha Delgado Peralta, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; as well as United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed; Dr Tedros Executive Director of the World Health Organization; UK COP President Designate Alok Sharma; US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry; the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon; Peter Sands Executive Director of Global Fund; Monique Vledder, Head of Secretariat, Global Financing Facility; Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development; David Beasley, Executive Director, World Food Programme; Yasmine Sherif, Director, Education Cannot Wait; M. Sanjayan, CEO, Conservation International; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women; and United Nations SDG Advocate Eddie Ndopu. Global Citizen's campaign is also supported by Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Ireland, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including: BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Digital Mobile Media, Evergreen Trading, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, Jack Agency, JCDecaux Nigeria, Mass Media, Nigeria Info, Outfront Media, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.

To earn tickets to the Paris and New York City festivals, learn about events still to be announced, and view health & safety information for in-person events, please go to GlobalCitizenLive.org. *All Global Citizen Live events comply with, and often exceed, the latest COVID-19 protocols.