Ágora Cultural Architects Announces New Season EL JUNTE

Concerts, documentaries, a children's theater play, a symposium, and a presentation for a novel form part of El Junte, the artistic season Ágora Cultural Architects has planned for this Spring.

The cultural organization, which has been in business for four years presenting Latin artists at the iconic Boston's Arlington Street Church, decided to offer the public a variety of artistic expressions connected under the concept of El Junte.

"El Junte is a colloquial expression we use to refer to a meeting point between persons and ideas. This season will bring together different artistic manifestations, such as music, theater, literature and movies, accessible to people with different ages and interests," explained Elsa Mosquera, cofounder of Ágora.

This artistic, thematic and cultural diversity characterizing El Junte will premiere on February 17 with Cecilia Zabala, an Argentinian singer, composer and guitarist. Zabala, who has a musical career spanning 20 years and 10 records, will be accompanied by the duo of Sol y Canto. "Cecilia returns to Boston to share a repertoire which combines her country's folklore, jazz and Brazilian music," said Mosquera.

Also, in February, kids will be able to enjoy the bilingual children's play The Galapagos Animal Convention, a puppet show for children created by Teatro SEA to create awareness about protecting the environment and animals. In March, Ágora will offer a combination of political and cultural cinematic reflections through the presentation of the documentaries Serán las dueñas de la tierra and San Juan, más allá de las murallas, in addition to a symposium called Artivismo. One of the principal exponents of Cuban contemporary art, Tania Bruguera, will talk about arts and politics in her country along with her fellow countryman, lawyer and professor Julio Fernández Estrada.

In April, Ágora will present one of the most successful movies in Puerto Rico in 2022, Picando Alante. This comedy, made up of the collective cast of actors and actresses from Teatro Breve, regularly uses dark humor to present a very relevant social conflict. The presentation will be on April 20, when "Weed Day" is celebrated, explained the leader of Ágora.

The season will have a magistral closure with the presentation of "México" a novel by the Mexican writer Pedro Ángel Palou. "We have worked hard so that the public enjoys a variety of artistic excellence which contributes to their awareness of the richness of our Latino cultures and their talented exponents," stated Mosquera.

To reserve tickets for these events, you may access Ágora Cultural Architects events at Eventbrite and follow Ágora's social media.

Ágora Cultural Architects is a cultural undertaking founded and led by women with the aim of aiding in the development and visibility of Latino arts and culture. Its objective is to create, empower and promote the sustainability of the movers and shakers of Latin American culture in the United States and Puerto Rico. Ágora does this by providing solutions and optimizing tools so that creators and organizations can reach their objectives. They support organizations to develop audiences, produce events, create audiovisual and literary projects, identify funds, and support professional development. Ágora's knowledge about the creative and cultural ecosystem of Puerto Rico is supported by the five years that its leader and cofounder, Elsa Mosquera Sterenberg, spent as director of the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts in Boston, MA, during which she led artistic seasons with Puerto Rican representation across a spectrum of various genres.