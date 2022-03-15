Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces 2022 Summer Season

Today, Interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten announced that the 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season, the Tony Award-winning theater company's 68th, will be a return to indoor performances featuring three productions: one production on the Main Stage and two productions on the Nikos Stage.

Gersten said, "We are thrilled to be returning to our home at the '62 Center for Theatre and Dance at Williams College. While this homecoming marks the Festival's return to a familiar setting, it does not mean a return to 'the way things used to be.' This season will feature the same artistic excellence audiences expect from the Festival, but we are in the process of evolving and reimagining the way we engage our community of artists and theater-makers. The season will feature three productions that I hope will intrigue and enthrall. We look forward to bringing joy this summer-to our audience, to our Festival community, to our generous hosts at Williams College, and to the local residents, all of whom support Williamstown Theatre Festival in bringing these shows to life."

Season ticket bundles, which include all three productions, are available starting today at 10 AM ET by visiting www.wtfestival.org or calling 413 458 3253. Advance single ticket reservations will be available starting Monday, April 18, by visiting www.wtfestival.org or calling 413 458 3253. For updates, please visit www.wtfestival.org.

Man of God

The season will begin with the comedic thriller Man of God by Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Maggie Burrows, the 2018 recipient of WTF's Boris Sagal Directing Fellowship. The production will play on the Nikos Stage from Tuesday, July 5, through Saturday, July 16. Chaos ensues when four teenage girls on a mission trip to Bangkok discover a camera hidden by their pastor in their hotel bathroom. Do they do nothing and leave it to God or take matters into their own hands? The pressure builds quickly in this suspenseful comedy that interrogates justice, privacy, religion, the patriarchy, and who you follow on Instagram. Juxtaposing girl power with teenage angst, the girls' different ideals emerge as they discover what it takes to fight back. Maggie Burrows returns to Williamstown to direct this funny feminist thriller by newcomer Anna Ouyang Moench. Man of God is produced in association with the Geffen Playhouse.

Most Happy in Concert

The second production of the season will be Most Happy in Concert, Tony Award-nominated director Daniel Fish's reimagining of Frank Loesser's critically adored score to the musical The Most Happy Fella. This fully staged production, featuring choreography by Jawole Jo Willa Zillar, will play the Main Stage from Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, August 7. The Main Stage bursts back to life as twelve musicians and seven female-identifying and non-binary performers discover anew the magnificent and lush score for The Most Happy Fella by Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls). Conceived and directed by Daniel Fish (director of the Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma!) and choreographed by Jawole Willa Jo Zillar (MacArthur Fellow and founder of Urban Bush Women), Most Happy in Concert draws on a broad range of musical genres, reinvigorating the musical concert form to evoke thrilling new ways to experience and connect with this stunning music-a deep dive into love, desire, isolation, and connection. The production will also feature music arrangements by Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci, vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci and Daniel Fish, and orchestrations by Daniel Kluger. Most Happy in Concert is produced in association with the Fisher Center at Bard.

continuous

The season will conclude with the world premiere of the WTF-commissioned play we are continuous by Harrison David Rivers, directed by WTF's 2020 Bill Foeller Directing Fellowship recipient Tyler Thomas. The production will play on the Nikos Stage from Tuesday, August 2, through Sunday, August 14. Simon and his mother, Ora, have always been close. She's been his champion, his defender, and his friend. But when a life-changing secret comes to light, can their bond survive? 2020 WTF Foeller Fellow Tyler Thomas directs this exquisitely-wrought WTF-commissioned play by Harrison David Rivers (Where Storms Are Born) that explores how people can change and how love can evolve.

Casting and design teams for all three productions will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the 2022 Summer Season, WTF has announced their COVID protocols, effective until further notice. All guests must be fully vaccinated and boosted to enter the theater and must present digital or physical proof and photo identification upon entry. Children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination may show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test in lieu of proof of vaccination. All guests must wear a properly fitting mask when inside the theater. For updated policies and to plan your visit, please visit: www.wtfestival.org

If you have additional questions regarding your visit, please contact our Box Office at 413 458 3253 or by email at tickets@wtfestival.org.

For more information about employment and professional training opportunities at the Festival, please visit www.wtfestival.org/work-learn.