Megan Thee Stallion Out of MOULIN ROUGE! Performances on Wednesday

Megan Thee Stallion will not be performing in both performances of Moulin Rouge! the Musical Wednesday, April 1. Following a hospitalization last night, the superstar will not be appearing in the matinee and evening performances today, the show's website has confirmed.

There is currently no information on when Megan Thee Stallion will return to Moulin Rouge! the Musical.

Last night's performance was halted mid-show, with an announcement instructing audience members to remain seated. The production later confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion would not return to complete the performance.

Cast member Kelsie Watts sent love to Megan on Instagram, confirming that she "didn't want to leave. But was actually sick."

Megan Thee Stallion's representatives released a statement on the matter, sharing that "Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated."

The "Savage" singer recently made history as the first female 'Zidler' in the long-running musical. She is currently scheduled to perform through May 17.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions