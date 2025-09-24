Will Tynan To Perform Live At Riverview Sound In Waltham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverview Sound will host an intimate evening of live music on Thursday, October 2, featuring songwriter and performer Will Tynan. The concert will take place inside a historic Victorian home overlooking the Charles River, offering a rare opportunity for audiences to experience original music in a unique and personal setting.

Tynan will perform selections from both his instrumental guitar work and his comedy/pop solo project Will Ettante, much of which was recorded at Riverview Sound with producer and engineer Sam Margolis. Margolis, who co-hosts the evening alongside his partner Shannon, will also open the night with a set of his original material.

This one-night-only house concert highlights the creative community surrounding Riverview Sound and provides audiences with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the studio where Tynan's music has taken shape. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

Event Details:

Will Tynan Live at Riverview Sound

Date: Thursday, October 2

Time: 7:00-9:30 PM EDT

Location: Riverview Sound, 9 Riverview Ave, Waltham, MA

Suggested Donation: $20 (supports the artists directly)