 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Will Tynan To Perform Live At Riverview Sound In Waltham

The performance will take place on October 2.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Will Tynan To Perform Live At Riverview Sound In Waltham Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Riverview Sound will host an intimate evening of live music on Thursday, October 2, featuring songwriter and performer Will Tynan. The concert will take place inside a historic Victorian home overlooking the Charles River, offering a rare opportunity for audiences to experience original music in a unique and personal setting.

Tynan will perform selections from both his instrumental guitar work and his comedy/pop solo project Will Ettante, much of which was recorded at Riverview Sound with producer and engineer Sam Margolis. Margolis, who co-hosts the evening alongside his partner Shannon, will also open the night with a set of his original material.

This one-night-only house concert highlights the creative community surrounding Riverview Sound and provides audiences with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the studio where Tynan's music has taken shape. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

Event Details:

Will Tynan Live at Riverview Sound
Date: Thursday, October 2
Time: 7:00-9:30 PM EDT
Location: Riverview Sound, 9 Riverview Ave, Waltham, MA
Suggested Donation: $20 (supports the artists directly)


Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
88 ratings

Just in Time
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
59 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Moulin Rouge!
124 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos