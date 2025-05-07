Video: Watch Highlights From THE SHARK IS BROKEN at North Shore Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first summer blockbuster movie is being filmed—but no one working on the film would know it. THE SHARK IS BROKEN dives deep into the tumultuous, murky waters of the making of a major motion picture with testy, feuding costars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop whose constant breakdowns are looking like an omen for the future of the movie.

In this comedy co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the short tempers of Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of co-writer Ian), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble, and pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.

