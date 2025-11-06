Video: Ian Axel and Yair Evnine Perform 'Moon Boy' From WONDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ian Axel and Yair Evnine perform “Moon Boy” from the new musical Wonder, co-composed by Ian Axel and Chad King of A Great Big World. Watch here!

“We can change the way we see.” Based on R.J. Palacio’s novel and Lionsgate & Mandeville Films’ hit feature film, this uplifting new musical follows the Pullman family as they navigate change, identity, and what it means to belong. Auggie Pullman has been homeschooled his entire life, often retreating to outer space in his imagination. But when his family decides it’s time for him to start going to school, Auggie must take off the space helmet he has used to hide his facial difference. As Auggie navigates a world filled with kindness and cruelty, his parents and sister go on their own journeys of transformation and discovery. Featuring a driving, pop-inspired score, Wonder celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness.

Wonder features music and lyrics by the GRAMMY Award-winning duo A Great Big World (Ian Axel and Chad King) (“Say Something,” “This is the New Year”), a book by Sarah Ruhl (Eurydice; The Clean House; Smile, a memoir), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Real Women Have Curves, Waitress, Pippin, and others at A.R.T. and on Broadway), music direction by Ryan Cantwell (Romeo and Juliet and 1776 at A.R.T.); choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman (A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center, The Notebook on Broadway, The Hypocrites’ Pirates of Penzance at A.R.T. ), and direction by Taibi Magar (Night Side Songs, Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo, and others at A.R.T.). Timothy R. Semon is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by C12 Casting.

The Wonder cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of “Auggie,” Melvin Abston as “Mr. Tushman,” Donovan Louis Bazemore as “Jack Will,” Ryan Behan as “Ensemble,” Diego Cordova as “Justin,” Kaylin Hedges as “Via,” Kylie MiRae Kuiokaas “Summer,” Maddy Le as “Ensemble,” Raymond J. Lee as “Mr. Browne,” Reese Levine as “Julian,” Alison Luff as “Isabel,” Skylar Matthews as “Charlotte,” Javier Muñoz as “Nate,” Paravi as “Miranda,” Nathan Salstone as “Space Auggie,” Pearl Sun as “Ms. Petosa” and “Mrs. Albans,” and Nicholas Trupia as “Amos.”

The musical will feature scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Matt Saunders (Daddy at Vineyard Theater; Night Side Songs at A.R.T.), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby on Broadway; The Half-God of Rainfall and Endlings at A.R.T.), lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Evita; Moby-Dick; We Live in Cairo; Endlings; Burn All Night; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at A.R.T.), and sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders on Broadway; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at A.R.T.).