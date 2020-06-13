Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Typewriter Orchestra Performs Together From Home

Formed in 2004, the Typewriter Orchestra is famous for making music with old-school mechanical typewriters. Unfortunately, the Boston Typewriter Orchestra can't perform together in person right now because of the pandemic.

But these creative musicians did the next best thing. They performed an original composition just for Great Big Story, all from their own homes. This concert has it all-percussive power, rhythmic clicks and clacks and well-timed carriage returns. You will never look at a typewriter the same way again.

Check out the video below!

