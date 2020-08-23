Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Sylvia Khoury Joins Williamstown Theatre Festival's LAWN TALK

Article Pixel

She chatted with WTF Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield in a socially-distant conversation.

Aug. 23, 2020  

WTF Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield and 2020 WTF Artist-in-Residence Sylvia Khoury (Selling Kabul) met up in Williamstown for a socially-distant conversation.

The video was part of WTF's Lawn Talk series.

Check it out below!

VIDEO: Sylvia Khoury Joins Williamstown Theatre Festival's LAWN TALK
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You