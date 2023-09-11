Tickets on Sale For PHANTOMS BY FIRELIGHT at Old Sturbridge Village

Performances and events will take place October 6–29.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
CASA VALENTINA Returns to Provincetown Photo 3 CASA VALENTINA Returns to Provincetown
Annual Black Theatre Day to Celebrate The Legacy of the African Grove Theatre & More Photo 4 Annual Black Theatre Day to Celebrate The Legacy of the African Grove Theatre & More

Tickets on Sale For PHANTOMS BY FIRELIGHT at Old Sturbridge Village

Tickets for Phantoms by Firelight at Old Sturbridge Village are on sale now to the general public, with early bird rates available through October 5! The Halloween event returns to Old Sturbridge Village (OSV) for 12 nights of haunted history and performances, Oct. 6–29, 2023. Tickets are currently available for all dates and times, but selling quickly. For more details on the event or to purchase tickets visit: www.osv.org/phantoms.

 

Phantoms by Firelight invites guests to explore the myths and folklore of Halloween while navigating the museum by firelight and bringing it to life with live performances. Throughout the Village guests will encounter amazing theatrics with an eerie edge, including acts of hand balancing, performances on the Cyr wheel, fire spinning, aerial acrobatics, and more mesmerizing spectacles than years past!

 

While the Village is lit by bonfires, water fires, torches, and candlelight, kids will delight in the return of Clues & Candy, a scavenger hunt-style experience around the grounds that offers safe and fun trick-or-treating for families. Guests can listen to ghost stories by the bonfire, wear a costume and enter to win the Spooky Selfie contest, play classic outdoor games like cornhole, or attempt stilt walking.

 

Phantoms by Firelight visitors can also:

  • Learn about the history of Halloween traditions, see coffin making in the Cabinetmaking shop, hear about diseases and cures, see an early American funeral, and more.
  • Meet the author of A Guide to Haunted New England, Thomas D'Agostino on select nights.
  • Enjoy a seasonal menu of hot and cold and savory and sweet items as well as on-theme adult and non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Shop in Miner Grant and the Ox & Yoke Mercantile for seasonal and holiday home décor.

 

Phantoms by Firelight Schedule

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays October 6 through 29

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

 

Phantoms by Firelight Ticket Details

Tickets are available at a discounted rate to members ($28 Adult/$14.00 Youth) and the general public ($33.00 Adult/$16.50 Youth) until October 5. Beginning opening night, October 6, tickets will be full price at the door ($40 Adult / $20 Youth) or available for purchase online, in advance for $35.00 Adults and $17.50 Youth). 

 

For more details on the event or to purchase tickets visit: www.osv.org/phantoms.

 

Lodging 

Overnight packages are also available at the Old Sturbridge Inn and Reeder Family Lodges and include 1 overnight stay and 2 tickets to the event. Details on lodging packages for this event and other seasonal packages can be found at www.osv.org/visit/lodging/.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Marblehead School of Ballet & BALAM Dance Theatre to Perform in Dance For World Commun Photo
Marblehead School of Ballet & BALAM Dance Theatre to Perform in Dance For World Community Festival

BALAM Dance Theatre and Marblehead School of Ballet have been selected to perform in José Mateo Ballet Theatre's 14th Annual Dance for World Community Festival. 

2
Interview: Chatting with Phil Chan, Stage Director of Boston Lyric Operas new Asian Americ Photo
Interview: Chatting with Phil Chan, Stage Director of Boston Lyric Opera's new Asian American take on MADAMA BUTTERFLY

During a recent rehearsal, Chan spoke to BroadwayWorld by telephone about “Madama Butterfly,” the current Broadway musical “Here Lies Love,” and more.

3
LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit Photo
LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show 

LETTERKENNY PRESENTS a night of stand-up comedy featuring four comedians from the popular award-winning Crave and Hulu Original series Letterkenny.

4
Rhiannon Giddens & Silkroad Debut Tour Of AMERICAN RAILROAD Photo
Rhiannon Giddens & Silkroad Debut Tour Of AMERICAN RAILROAD

Today, Silkroad announced details for the next phase of its multi-year American Railroad initiative—the organization's most ambitious project to date, conceived by Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Video
Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dishwasher Dreams
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (2/28-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Porch on Windy Hill
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (4/03-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mania: The ABBA Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Krishnan's Party
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (3/27-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cécile McLorin Salvant
Sanders Theatre (2/02-2/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spiritus/Virgil's Dance
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (5/08-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Heart Sellers
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (11/21-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIASPORA!
The Black Box Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts (9/12-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You