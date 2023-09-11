Tickets on Sale For PHANTOMS BY FIRELIGHT at Old Sturbridge Village

Tickets for Phantoms by Firelight at Old Sturbridge Village are on sale now to the general public, with early bird rates available through October 5! The Halloween event returns to Old Sturbridge Village (OSV) for 12 nights of haunted history and performances, Oct. 6–29, 2023. Tickets are currently available for all dates and times, but selling quickly. For more details on the event or to purchase tickets visit: www.osv.org/phantoms.

Phantoms by Firelight invites guests to explore the myths and folklore of Halloween while navigating the museum by firelight and bringing it to life with live performances. Throughout the Village guests will encounter amazing theatrics with an eerie edge, including acts of hand balancing, performances on the Cyr wheel, fire spinning, aerial acrobatics, and more mesmerizing spectacles than years past!

While the Village is lit by bonfires, water fires, torches, and candlelight, kids will delight in the return of Clues & Candy, a scavenger hunt-style experience around the grounds that offers safe and fun trick-or-treating for families. Guests can listen to ghost stories by the bonfire, wear a costume and enter to win the Spooky Selfie contest, play classic outdoor games like cornhole, or attempt stilt walking.

Phantoms by Firelight visitors can also:

Learn about the history of Halloween traditions, see coffin making in the Cabinetmaking shop, hear about diseases and cures, see an early American funeral, and more.

Meet the author of A Guide to Haunted New England, Thomas D'Agostino on select nights.

Enjoy a seasonal menu of hot and cold and savory and sweet items as well as on-theme adult and non-alcoholic beverages.

Shop in Miner Grant and the Ox & Yoke Mercantile for seasonal and holiday home décor.

Phantoms by Firelight Schedule

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays October 6 through 29

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Phantoms by Firelight Ticket Details

Tickets are available at a discounted rate to members ($28 Adult/$14.00 Youth) and the general public ($33.00 Adult/$16.50 Youth) until October 5. Beginning opening night, October 6, tickets will be full price at the door ($40 Adult / $20 Youth) or available for purchase online, in advance for $35.00 Adults and $17.50 Youth).

For more details on the event or to purchase tickets visit: www.osv.org/phantoms.

Lodging

Overnight packages are also available at the Old Sturbridge Inn and Reeder Family Lodges and include 1 overnight stay and 2 tickets to the event. Details on lodging packages for this event and other seasonal packages can be found at www.osv.org/visit/lodging/.