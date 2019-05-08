The Young Company Presents JULIUS CAESAR

Spring comes to The Young Company at Greater Boston Stage with Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Opposing powers, private virtue and mob violence: Shakespeare's drama of high politics reveals the emotional currents that flow between power and people. Directed by Sarah Gazdowicz and Dori Robinson, Julius Caesar runs May 17 - 18, 2019 with Public Performances on Friday, May 17 at 10am and a Saturday, May 18 at 11am.

The Young Company is Greater Boston Stage Company's year-round education program for students in grades 1-12, offering training in acting, voice, and dance in a professional setting.

Sixteen local Young Company actors will be featured in Spring Shakespeare 2019: Julius Caesar: Eleanor Bach (Melrose), Harry Bennett (Malden), Elizabeth Daly (Lynnfield), Brooke DoVale (Melrose), Sarah Ellis (Woburn), Michael Gravante (Lynnfield), Kiera Haughey (Stoneham), Max Lehman, Philip Murray (Melrose), Anastacia Penta, Zoe Ritchie (Andover), Nathan Elmer (Andover), Isabella Tedesco (Winchester), Katie Kelley (North Reading), Melydia McCall (North Reading), and Elizabeth Nordeen (North Reading).

Single Tickets for Julius Caesar are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





