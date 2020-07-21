The Yarmouth Drive-in On Cape Cod Announces Two New Shows For The Drive-On Concert Series

The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod announced two live music shows for the Drive-On Concert Series. Maine based folk rock trio The Ghost of Paul Revere is set to take the stage at 9:00 PM on Friday, August 7. The hybrid tribute fusion act Pink Talking Fish, melding Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish, will perform live on stage to a crowd of up to 459 cars at 8:00 PM Sunday, September 6. Tickets for both concerts go on sale Tuesday, July 21 at 1:00 PM EST.

Formed in 2011, Maine trio The Ghost of Paul Revere examine life's ebbs and flows through a distinct and dynamic distillation of folk, bluegrass, rock, and alternative music. After releasing the North EP in 2012, the band's style has progressed over their two albums, Believe and Monarch, along with two additional Eps, Field Notes, Vol. 1 and Field Notes, Vol. 2, all which have contributed to the band's 15 million streams. Along the way, they have performed alongside The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell, The Revivalists, Bela Fleck, and The Infamous Stringdusters. In addition to selling out countless headlining shows, the trio has appeared at the iconic Newport Folk Festival, and taken home two "Best in Maine" awards at the New England Music Awards.

Pink Talking Fish is a hybrid tribute fusion act that takes the music from three of the world's most beloved bands (Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish) and creates a special treat for fans of the music. Although the music from each act is different, Pink Talking Fish has discovered that fusing the material together creates an amazing story.

Pink Talking Fish features Eric Gould on bass, Richard James on keyboards, Zack Burwick on drums and Cal Kehoe on guitar. This is a band created by musicians who love the music of these acts. It's purpose is to heighten people's passion for this music by creating something fresh and exciting for fans.

These shows are just the latest additions to the Drive-On Concert Series at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod. The fun begins Friday, July 31 as comedian Iliza Schlesinger brings live comedy back to Massachusetts. The next night, funk rock band Ripe kicks off live concerts in the state. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod will also be showing major sporting events live, including Opening Day for the Red Sox on Friday, June 24. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon.

What is Drive-On? Drive-On is a new way for bands and entertainers to interact with fans. When guests arrive they have their own parking suite waiting for them (with enough room to socially distance from one another). There they can park, get out, set up chairs and enjoy the show. Fans will be able to Drive-On, tune-in, and rock out with their favorite entertainers in a way that wasn't possible just a few weeks ago.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including the Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for The Ghost of Paul Revere on August 7th, 9:00PM and Pink Talking Fish on September 6th, 8:00PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod go on sale Tuesday, July 21st at 1:00PM EST at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people in it. Tickets range from $75 to $95 depending on which section guests want to park in.

Out of an abundance of caution, all attendees must enter the venue traveling in a vehicle to be admitted, and must stay in their respective vehicle parking space unless using the restroom, or picking up concession orders. Patrons are required to wear a mask at all times outside of their vehicle spaces.

All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

