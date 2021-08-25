The Town and the City Festival Postponed until April 8 and 9, 2022

Due to the growing threat posed by the Delta Variant of COVID-19, The Town and the City Festival organizers have made the tough decision to postpone the 2021 festival until April 8 and 9, 2022. Originally scheduled for Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd, the two-day music and arts festival features more than 50 acts performing in 12 different venues around downtown Lowell, Massachusetts. All tickets already sold for the festival will be honored at the new dates in April. For tickets and information, visit www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.

"This is truly the last thing we expected to do when we began working on this year's lineup, but it is necessary to insure the health and safety of our fans, staff and the performers on stage," said Chris Porter, President and CEO of Porter Productions. "We will be back in 2022 with a great lineup of live entertainment. In the meantime we encourage everyone to get vaccinated and do everything you can to stop the spread of this virus."

Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Jack Kerouac, the two-day music and arts festival is set to take place in event spaces, bars, cafes, and galleries throughout downtown Lowell. The 2022 festival will be spread across 12 venues in downtown Lowell including Christ Church United, Gallery Z, Zorba Music Hall, The Old Court, Warp & Weft, The Worthen Cafe, Mill No. 5 Stage, Academic Arts Center, Brew'd Awakening, Luna Theatre, Smokehouse Tavern and The Purple Carrot Cafe.

The Town and The City Festival is produced with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at venues across Downtown Lowell. Two-Day Passes and Advanced Individual Day Passes are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased via a link at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.