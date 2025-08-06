The Spire Center To Host 28th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA, will host the 28th annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival with screenings on Sunday, September 28 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, September 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 9 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Now in its 28th year, MANHATTAN SHORT is the world’s first global film festival, screening simultaneously in over 500 venues across six continents. This year’s program features 10 short films carefully selected from over 1,600 submissions, presented in a 120-minute lineup. Audiences at The Spire Center will join film lovers worldwide in voting for Best Film and Best Actor. Final results will be announced in New York City on October 7 at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

Launched in 1998 with 16 short films projected on a truck in NYC’s Little Italy, MANHATTAN SHORT has since grown into a platform that celebrates the voices of the next generation of filmmakers—many of whom have gone on to receive Academy Award nominations.

The Spire Center is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth and is fully handicap accessible with nearby public parking.