The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce Hometown ThrowDown 2019 Support Acts

The Mighty Mighty BossToneS announce the 22nd HomeTown ThrowDown's support acts will be Walker Roaders, Art Thieves, The Suicide Machines, Rebuilder, and Big D & The Kids Table. The ThrowDown will take place December 27, 28, and 29 at House of Blues located at 15 Landsdowne Street, in Boston, MA. Tickets are $25 and are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005733E854785B. All shows are all ages with general admission seating. Doors open at 7pm and shows begin at 8pm.

"I'm giving my word," said BossToneS front-man Dicky Barrett, "and a full guarantee to one and to all that HomeTown ThrowDown 22 It's A Plaid, Plaid, Plaid, Plaid World will be the type of punk rock holiday event that the great city of Boston has come to expect from me and my Mighty Mighty cohort."

The Mighty Mighty BossToneS became the ambassadors of the 90s ska explosion by forging new territory and being one of the first, if not the first to cross high-energy ska with hardcore punk. Over a 30-year career Boston's best dressed band has built and continue to build a devoted following with their unique brass-infused brand of punk rock.

While We're At It (2018, Big Rig Records), released in June 2018, was the BossTones' first studio album in nearly ten years. Produced by Tim Hutt, Barrett describes the collection as "angrier than expected. It's an honest record. In this climate I can't just say, 'Hey, let's all be cheerful and put on our ska shoes.'" Barrett went on to explain how the current climate in politics is a driving force behind its poignant and at times, heated sound: "It feels like unhinged hatred. And the wheels are coming off, but not fast enough for me. For me the whole thing is just lies on top of hatred on top of really stupid thinking. So yes, all that is going to get into the music. It has to."

Walker Roaders In the course of their thirty-year career, the seminal London-Irish band The Pogues inspired a generation of Celtic punk bands. James Fearnley, a co-founder and the accordion player for The Pogues teamed up with Flogging Molly co-founder and Grammy Award-winning producer Ted Hutt, and with Dropkick Murphy's multi-instrumentalist Marc Orrell, have formed The Walker Roaders whose music splices the anthems of Celtic-punk to the poetry of The Pogues. Other members include Kieran Mulroney (Low and Street Orchestra) on fiddle, Brad Wood (producer of Liz PHair, Touche Amore, Pete Yorn, Smashing Pumpkins) on bass, and Bryan Head (Dick Dale, Roger Hodgson) on drums. This past August the band released their self-titled debut LP on Ginger Man/Beverly Martel Label Group. https://walkerroaders.com/

Art Thieves This band is coming at you out of nowhere with one of the best punk rock albums you'll lend an ear to this year called Russian Rats. Guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Andrew spent time in River City Rebels, Sinners & Saints, and The Ducky Boys. He and John's last hurrah was DIRTY WATER in 2003. They flared up fast in Boston and burned out just as quickly, selling 2,000 CDs on Street Anthem Records in the process. Fast-forward 15 years, Andrew and John are back with the addition of John2 on drums. This album is packed with unrivaled songwriting and performance. Its political slant is timely for the November elections. https://artthieves.bandcamp.com/





