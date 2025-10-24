The Gold Dust Orphans Return With New Holiday Musical SWEENEY CLAUS: THE DEMON FATHER OF SLEET STREET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gold Dust Orphans are back this holiday season with an all-new musical comedy, Sweeney Claus: The Demon Father of Sleet Street, running November 29–December 21, 2025, at the Iron Wolf Theatre in the South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association.

Written by Ryan Landry and directed by Kiki Samko, the production marks the company’s latest outrageous reinvention of a beloved classic — this time bringing Sweeney Todd to snowy Scituate.

Set in “Christmas, 1890 – Victorian England… wait, make that Scituate!”, Sweeney Claus follows Dasher, one of Santa’s original reindeer, who returns home to find his family missing. Believing they’ve been kidnapped by “furrier elves,” he sets off on a blood-soaked quest that takes him from the North Pole to coastal Massachusetts — and straight into disguise as a barber with vengeance in his heart. What begins as a quest to rescue his loved ones spirals into a comic nightmare of revenge, deception, and carols gone awry.

The production features a blend of familiar Orphans favorites and exciting new faces. Thain Bertin stars as Sweeney, joined by Mary Mahoney as Joanna, Tim Lawton as Santa, and T Perry as Semen, the sailor. Scott Martino, the Orphans’ co-founder and award-winning designer, appears as Donatella Versace, with Gina Carmela as Toby and Sarah Jones as Ringo, Santa’s enforcer. Ryan Landry takes on the role of Mrs. Leaveit, the scheming baker, while Kiki Samko also steps into the spotlight as the Beggarwoman.

The ensemble includes Joey C. Pelletier, Tad McKitterick, Lizette Morris, and Dominika Zawada, with choreography by Hallie Nowicki (in her Orphans choreographic debut), lighting design by Matthew Brian Cost, and music direction by Tad McKitterick. Costumes and sets are once again designed by Scott Martino.

“This is the Orphans’ biggest Christmas party yet,” the company announced. “Expect laughter, music, spectacle — and absolutely no guarantees that Santa will make it out alive.”

Sweeney Claus: The Demon Father of Sleet Street opens November 29 and runs through December 21 at the Iron Wolf Theatre in South Boston. Tickets are available now. (Note: This production is intended for mature audiences.)