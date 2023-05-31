The Coolidge's Science On Screen Returns To The Rose Kennedy Greenway This Summer

Films include The Mummy, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and It Came From Outer Space.

The Coolidge Corner Theatre announced that it will once again take its popular Science on Screen series on the road this summer, partnering with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy for free, outdoor 35mm screenings of three films (The Mummy, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and It Came From Outer Space), introduced by local scientists. Each screening will take place at sunset on The Greenway at Milk Street and Atlantic Avenue on three Wednesdays throughout the summer - June 21, July 12, and August 16, 2023.

Initially conceived and established in 2005 for Coolidge Corner Theatre audiences, Science on Screen creatively pairs feature films and documentaries with lively presentations by experts from the world of science, technology, and medicine. 

Before The Mummy, Brown University archaeologist and Egyptologist Dr. Laurel Bestock will discuss her own archaeological field work in Egypt, while viewers of It Came From Outer Space will be treated to a primer on extraterrestrial life by science journalist Wade Roush. Speaker information for The Lost World: Jurassic Park will be announced at a later date.

In 2011, the Coolidge partnered with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to award grants to independent cinemas nationwide to start or sustain their own Science on Screen programs. Over the past decade, the Coolidge and Sloan have awarded over $2.5 million in grants to 108 film- and science-focused organizations in 42 states across the country.

“We are thrilled to be back at The Greenway this year to offer outdoor screenings with a science twist,” remarked Beth Gilligan, Deputy Director of the Coolidge Corner Theatre. “Science on Screen has long been one of our most popular series and we look forward to once again taking it on the road this summer.”

“This summer is full of renewed partnerships and connections along The Greenway and the return of Coolidge Corner Theatre is a program we are all excited about,” said Keelin Caldwell, Director of Programs and Community Engagement. “We are looking forward to the return of movies under the stars, and the awesome addition of Science on Screen presenters.”

A full schedule for The Coolidge's Science on Screen at The Greenway series is listed below.

Screenings are  located between India Street and Milk Street on The Greenway in Boston. All screenings are free and open to the public. In the event of rain, each screening will take place the following day [rain dates are listed below]. Additional support for this series is provided by Boston Light & Sound. For updates or additional information, please visit Click Here




Recommended For You