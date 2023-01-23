The Company Theatre to Present THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in February

The Company Theatre is set to present The Phantom of the Opera - the longest-running show in Broadway history. This Tony Award-winning Best Musical by legendary composer and impresario of musical theatre Andrew Lloyd Webber follows a masked musical genius as he haunts the Paris Opéra House and becomes obsessed with a burgeoning young soprano.

Directed by Sally Ashton Forrest and Music Directed by Melissa Carubia, this thrilling night of spectacle, romance, and unforgettable music touches the heart and soul. A stunning set design by Ryan Barrow, including a handcrafted one-of-a-kind chandelier, creates an ominous atmosphere while costumes by Vickie Gerard Culligan vividly portray late 19th-century Parisian fashion.

"It's astounding to see our teenagers flourish and grow as artists. It will be exciting for the audience to witness their emerging talent," says Forrest. She anticipates that "The Company Theatre will never be the same after being haunted by the Phantom!"

The Phantom of the Opera opens Friday, February 3, and runs through Sunday, February 19. There are evening and matinée performances available. Tickets are $28 to $35. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

About The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality productions. Five theatrical productions and several special event programs sell 35,000 tickets annually. Through its Academy, The Company Theatre inspires students from young to old in the art of the performing arts. For information on programming or classes, visit the www.companytheatre.com.