The Boston Theater Critics Association Announces The 39th Elliot Norton Award Winners

Awards were announced tonight for more than two dozen outstanding actors, directors, designers, ensembles and productions by the Boston Theater Critics Association at The 39th Elliot Norton Awards. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no live ceremony was held; instead, the honorees were revealed in a virtual ceremony livestreamed on ElliotNortonawards.com.

This year's recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is John Douglas Thompson, a performer with deep roots in New England who has been hailed by many as the nation's leading Shakespearean actor. Special Citations were awarded to Arlekin Players Theatre & Zero Gravity (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, led by artistic director Igor Golyak and to actress Darya Denisova and to Julianne Boyd, co-founder and outgoing artistic director of Barrington Stage Company.

Joyce Kulhawik, president of the Boston Theater Critics Association, stated, "In the middle of the most tumultuous and disturbing era I can ever remember, our intrepid theater artists have done what we count on artists everywhere to do: reach into themselves and use their creative power to shed light on the human condition, inspire our compassion and joy, and anchor us in the truth. We are so proud to honor their outstanding work in a truly remarkable theater season!"

The Elliot Norton Awards are presented by the Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jared Bowen, Terry Byrne, Carolyn Clay, Christopher Ehlers, Iris Fanger, Nancy Grossman, Joyce Kulhawik, Kilian Melloy, Bob Nesti, Ed Siegel and Jacquinn Sinclair) to honor the outstanding productions, directors, designers and performers whose work audiences have seen on greater Boston stages throughout the season.

The Elliot Norton Awards are named for the eminent Boston theater critic Elliot Norton, who remained an active supporter of drama, both locally and nationally, until his death in 2003 at the age of 100. The Boston theater community carries on his legacy and can be proud of its remarkable growth at a time in our nation's history when the arts are struggling to survive.

Special and honored guests at the awards in past years comprise a Who's Who of distinguished artists whose work has appeared on Boston's stages, including: Melinda Lopez, Randy Rainbow, Cherry Jones, Lea DeLaria, Mary Louise Wilson, Olympia Dukakis, Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune, Al Pacino, Edward Albee, Brian Dennehy, August Wilson, Julie Harris, Sir Ian McKellen, Lynn Redgrave and Jason Robards Jr.

For more details on the 399h Elliot Norton Awards, including a full list of awardees and nominees, and to watch the presentation at a later time, visit http://www.elliotnortonawards.com

Boston Theater Critics Association 39th Elliot Norton Awards

Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence

John Douglas Thompson

Special Citation

Arlekin Players Theatre & Zero Gravity (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, artistic director Igor Golyak

For pushing the boundaries of digital space to create a new genre of theater

And actress Darya Denisova

For her fresh, pioneering performances interacting virtually with a global audience, while also transcending experimental technology to excite and engage us in original, revolutionary productions "State vs. Natasha Banina," "chekhovOS," and "Witness."

Special Citation

Julianne Boyd, co-founder and outgoing artistic director of Barrington Stage Company, for her 27 years at the helm of the award-winning, Pittsfield-based theater, an incubator for ambitious new work and Broadway hits.

Outstanding Visiting Production

"Hadestown," Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Visiting Production

Kevyn Morrow, "Hadestown," presented by Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Visiting Production

Somi Kakoma, "Dreaming Zenzile," presented by ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Musical Production

"All Is Calm," Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding Production by a Large Theater

"The Bluest Eye," Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Production by a Midsize Theater

"People, Places & Things," SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Production by a Small or Fringe Theater

"Tiny Beautiful Things," Gloucester Stage Company

Outstanding Ensemble, Large Theater

"The Bluest Eye," Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble, Midsize Theater

"BLKS," SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Ensemble, Small or Fringe Theater

"The Importance of Being Earnest," Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding Solo Performance

Jasmine M. Rush, "Queens Girl in the World," The Nora at Central Square Theater, The Front Porch Arts Collective and The Hangar Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction for a Large Theater

Awoye Timpo, "The Bluest Eye," Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction for a Midsize Theater

David R. Gammons, "People, Places & Things," SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Direction for a Small or Fringe Theater

Lyndsay Allyn Cox, "Tiny Beautiful Things," Gloucester Stage Company

Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actor

Anthony Pires Jr., "Passing Strange," Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actress

Whitney White, "Macbeth in Stride," American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Performance by an Actor for a Large Theater

John Douglas Thompson, "The Tempest," Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Outstanding Performance by an Actress for a Large Theater

Shannon DeVido, "Teenage Dick," Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Performance by an Actress for a Midsize Theater

Marianna Bassham, "People, Places & Things," SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Performance by an Actor for a Midsize Theater

Sharmarke Yusuf, "BLKS," SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Performance by an Actress for a Small or Fringe Theater

Celeste Oliva, "Tiny Beautiful Things," Gloucester Stage Company

Outstanding Performance by an Actor for a Small or Fringe Theater

Malcolm Ingram, "Reparations," Gloucester Stage Company

Outstanding New Script

"Black Beans Project," by Melinda Lopez and Joél Pérez, Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Design for a Large Theater

"Witch," Huntington Theatre Company (Scenic design by Luciana Stecconi; costume design by Chelsea Kerl; lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger; sound design by Melanie Chen Cole)

Outstanding Design for a Midsize Theater

"BLKS," SpeakEasy Stage Company (Scenic design by Jenna McFarland Lord; costume design by Cassandra Queen; lighting design by Kat C. Zhou; sound design by Anna Drummond)

Outstanding Musical Direction

Julius LaFlamme, "Passing Strange," Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Choreography

Jazelynn Goudy, "Once on This Island," SpeakEasy Stage Company