The Boch Center Announces Ani DiFranco, The Decemberists and More

The Boch Center has announced four new streaming acts featuring Ani DiFranco, The Decemberists, The Milk Carton Kids and Keb' Mo'. Some artists will perform new music while others will revisit their back catalogs, offering viewers a unique livestream experience. Tickets are available now at BochCenter.org.

The streams begin on April 18th, with a celebration of singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco's 22nd studio album Revolutionary Love. It will be a full concert from Ani, Terence Higgins, and special guest Ivan Neville, and guests are invited to hang virtually in Ani's home, Big Blue, as the band reminisces about touring and performs energetic, live versions from the new album along with classics from the Little Folksinger canon. Tickets start at $20, but additional packages are available including a vinyl copy of Revolutionary Love and a commemorative t-shirt.

Indie rock band The Decemberists are celebrating 20 years of making music with a series of livestreamed shows from Portland, Oregon. The band will perform on April 18th and 25th. Each show will have a unique setlist. Tickets start at $25. VIP packages are available that will include a signed poster from the band and access to a Q+A after each show.



The Milk Carton Kids will perform two nights live from the famous West Hollywood venue the Troubadour April 29th and May 13th. The first show will focus on the band's earlier work, including songs from Retrospect, Prologue, and The Ash & Clay. The second show will highlight their music released after 2015 including songs from Monterey, ATTTIDAATTTIDD, and The Only Ones. Tickets start at $15, but two-night ticket packages are available that include a virtual meet & greet with the band.

Keb' Mo's self-titled release under his coined Keb' Mo' moniker, reached it's quarter century milestone in 2019, and over the years, Keb' has proven that he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels. Album after album, 14 in total, he has garnered 5 GRAMMY awards, including his most recent 2019 release, Oklahoma, which won in the Best Americana Album category. Keb's list of GRAMMY recognitions continues with 12 GRAMMY nominations, in total, including his 2014 self-produced release, BLUESAmericana, earning three nominations on its own as well as a producer/engineer/artist GRAMMY Certificate for his track on the 2001 Country Album of the Year, Hank Williams Tribute - Timeless. He will perform May 5th and 6th, live at City Winery New York City. Tickets for the streams are $20.

A portion of every ticket sold through BochCenter.org will go towards supporting the Wang and Shubert Theatres nonprofit endeavors.