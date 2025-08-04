Tanglewood Music Center to Host Silent Film Night at Coolidge Corner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tanglewood Music Center (TMC), the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s prestigious summer academy, will take its acclaimed Silent Film Project on the road this summer for one night only at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Tuesday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at coolidge.org.

Presented in collaboration with the Tanglewood Learning Institute (TLI) and Coolidge Corner Theatre, An Evening of Silent Film with Tanglewood Music Center showcases newly composed original music written by TMC Composition Fellows—Caio de Azevedo, Baldwin Giang, Liann J. Kang, Joshua Alvarez Mastel, and Sofía Rocha—during their 2025 summer residency. The scores will be performed live by TMC Conducting Fellows and members of the New Fromm Players, the TMC’s elite new music ensemble.

The evening’s film program features rare selections from silent-era animation including Mutt and Jeff, Felix the Cat, and Koko the Clown, as well as Falling Leaves, a moving short by pioneering French director Alice Guy Blaché, and a selection of international 1926 newsreels.

Ed Gazouleas, Director of the Tanglewood Music Center, shared:

“The Silent Film Project brings together composers, conductors, and instrumentalists in a cross-disciplinary exploration of film and original music. We can’t wait to share this innovative program with Boston audiences.”

Katherine Tallman, Executive Director and CEO of the Coolidge, added:

“Film and music are inseparable, and we are thrilled to present this visionary collaboration with some of the most talented young musicians in the world.”

Ticketing Information

An Evening of Silent Film with Tanglewood Music Center

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA

Tickets: $35 general admission / $32 for Coolidge members

Coolidge Corner Theatre is ADA accessible and offers accommodations for patrons with hearing and visual impairments. For special requests, email info@coolidge.org.