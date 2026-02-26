ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS To Open At Lyric Stage Boston

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lyric Stage Boston will present ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage, directed by Jacqui Parker. Performances will begin Friday, March 20 and run through Sunday, April 12 in Boston.

The play follows Anna Campbell, an aging actress whose career was defined by a controversial 1990s performance of August Wilson monologues delivered from a female perspective and performed entirely nude. Decades later, that production is slated to be featured at a women’s theatre festival—but with a younger actress cast in the role that once altered Anna’s trajectory. As Anna confronts questions of legacy, relevance, and artistic ownership, she leans on her longtime friend and agent, Betty, while navigating tensions with an eager producer and a rising young performer.

Director Jacqui Parker said, “The title alone made me say yes and Pearl Cleage is one of my favorite authors and playwrights. There is nothing more juicy than an aging actress trying to remain relevant (think All About Eve) on stage. And perhaps there is a little bit of myself in this play!”

Producing Artistic Director Courtney O’Connor added, “When I first read this play, I was struck by the deep connections between these women: friendship, mentorship, adoration to the artists who have paved the way. As we emerge from our winter cocoons, this feels like the perfect time to come together with these remarkable women and celebrate the community and relationships in our own lives.”

The cast features Patrice Jean-Baptiste as Anna Campbell, Deannah “Dripp” Blemur as Kate Hughes, Inés de la Cruz as Betty Samson, and Yasmeen Duncan as Precious “Pete” Watson.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Janie E. Howland, Costume Designer Chelsea Kerl, Lighting Designer Karen Perlow, Sound Designer Aubrey Dube, and Props Artisan Julia Wonkka.

Group tickets are available for $65 for parties of six or more. Performances run March 20 through April 12.