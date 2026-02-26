Berkshire Theatre Group To Host REV TOR'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY JAM At The Colonial Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday, March 28 at 7:30pm, Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Artistic Director, CEO Kate Maguire welcome Rev Tor's 30th Anniversary Jam to The Colonial Theatre, a one-night-only celebration honoring three decades of music, collaboration and community.

For guitarist and bandleader Tor Krautter, the milestone is less about looking back than bringing people together. Since first taking the stage as Rev Tor in the mid-1990s, Krautter has built a career rooted in relationships—sharing music with friends, mentors, bandmates and kindred spirits across the East Coast jam scene. This anniversary concert brings that story full circle, uniting an all-star lineup of family, longtime collaborators, current and former band members for an evening defined by shared history and spontaneous music-making.

“I am blown away and honored by the opportunity to perform with this amazing lineup of musicians,” Krautter said. “These are my friends, my heroes and my mentors, and it means the world to me to celebrate 30 years with them.”

Since 1996, Rev Tor has been a constant presence on the club and festival circuit from Maine to Key West, sharing the stage with members of The Grateful Dead, Dead & Co., Phish, The Allman Brothers Band and New Riders of the Purple Sage, and appearing alongside artists including Leon Russell, Los Lobos and The String Cheese Incident. Along the way, Krautter became known not only for his technical skill and soulful playing, but for his collaborative spirit.

That spirit is reflected in the evening's guest lineup, which includes Scott Murawski and Mark Mercier of Max Creek; Jen Durkin and Fuzz of Deep Banana Blackout; Gary Backstrom of Jiggle The Handle; Brett Connors and Glen Nelson of Flipper Dave; Daniel Broad; Mike Wartella; Andy Crawford; Tom Doherty; Daniel Esko; Tistrya Houghtling; Ben Kohn; David Lincoln Jr.; Parker McQueeney; Conor Meehan; Brian O'Connell; Jeff Prescott; Derrick Rodgers; Dan Teichert and Jason Webster, with additional surprises throughout the night.

Mark Mercier reflected on his long musical partnership with Krautter, noting that he has worked with Tor through “a large part of his 30 years as a musician,” and praising his “creativity, technical ability and incredibly inspired initiative,” adding that he has “learned much and enjoyed every minute of playing with him.” Fuzz recalled crossing paths with Krautter more than two decades ago as they emerged on the New England jam scene, emphasizing that it's relationships like these that make the scene “as enjoyable and important as it has been for the past 30-plus years,” and saying he's honored to be both part of that community and a friend of Tor's. Gary Backstrom also looked back on the early days of building a Western Massachusetts audience together, describing the anniversary concert as a moment to celebrate a shared musical history and noting that he's “honored to be his contemporary and a longtime friend.”

The concert will feature two extended sets of 75–90 minutes each with an intermission.

Rev Tor's 30th Anniversary Jam

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, March 28 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25–$40 General Admission

Tickets for all of BTG's exciting events are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.



The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.