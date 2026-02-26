Nettingham Performing Arts Company To Present BYE BYE BIRDIE: YOUTH EDITION

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nettingham Performing Arts Company has announced its upcoming production of Bye Bye Birdie: Youth Edition, a vibrant, family-friendly musical performed by the talented students of Nettingham Middle School.

Performances will take place in the Nettingham Middle School Auditorium, located at 580 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains, New Jersey, on February 27th and 28th at 7:00 PM, and March 1st at 2:00 PM.

This high-energy production of the beloved Broadway classic is directed by Katherine Decker Lewis, with musical direction and scenic, lighting, and video design by James Mosser, and choreography by Jill Cookingham. Costumes are designed by Katherine Decker Lewis. The show features a book by Michael Stewart, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Lee Adams.

Audiences will be transported to Sweet Apple, Ohio, where swooning teens, rock 'n' roll energy, and heartfelt humor combine for an unforgettable theatrical experience. From toe-tapping musical numbers to charming character moments, Bye Bye Birdie: Youth Edition offers entertainment for all ages.

Tickets are $10 plus fees, with assigned seating, and can be conveniently purchased online. Tickets are the same price online as at the door. Patrons are encouraged to secure their seats early, as performances are expected to sell out.

In connection with the production, the Performing Arts Company will also host several fundraisers during each performance. Audience members will have the opportunity to take part and support the continued growth of the performing arts at Nettingham Middle School.

Bye Bye Birdie: Youth Edition is presented by arrangement with Tams-Witmark, a Concord Theatricals Company. For more information about licensing, visit www.tamswitmark.com.