THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the Colonial Theatre This Month

On Saturday, October 28 The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to The Colonial Theatre, hosted by Drag Queen Nancy Nogood. The screamingly funny, sinfully twisted salute to sci-fi, horror, B-movies, and rock music, all rolled into one deliciously decadent morsel.

In this cult film to end all cult films, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a downpour, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and the creepy butler Riff-Raff. Through elaborate dance numbers and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a man named “Rocky.”



The Rocky Horror Picture Show is renowned for its audience participation roles at different times and scenes during the film. There will be Colonial Theatre appropriate props available for purchase online or at the venue the night of the show ($8 in-advance, $11 at the door). The kits include enough for 1 person of each of the following: Balloon, Glow Stick, Time Warp Flier, Rubber Glove, Noisemaker, Confetti Popper, Toilet Paper, Party Hat, Sponge, Paper Plates, Cards, Instructions, Bag. To encourage the safety and enjoyment of the film by all in attendance, any bags brought to the theater could be subjected to a search for inappropriate/non-allowable items. For more information about the props kit and what items are allowed, visit Click Here.

Arrive early for a meet and greet and photo op with Nancy Nogood. Then the evening begins with a pre-show performance and introduction by Nancy Nogood including an interactive props tutorial. Stay after the film to meet Nancy Nogood and enjoy music and The Garage bar until 12:30am. Costumes are not obligatory but highly recommended!