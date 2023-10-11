THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the Colonial Theatre This Month

The event is on Saturday, October 28.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 1 Franklin Performing Arts Company To Go Under the Sea with Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards Photo 2 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo 3 Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Vi Photo 4 CYRKUS VAMPYR Immersive Outdoor Halloween Circus Experience to Return to Old Sturbridge Village

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the Colonial Theatre This Month

 On Saturday, October 28 The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to The Colonial Theatre, hosted by Drag Queen Nancy Nogood. The screamingly funny, sinfully twisted salute to sci-fi, horror, B-movies, and rock music, all rolled into one deliciously decadent morsel. 

In this cult film to end all cult films, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a downpour, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and the creepy butler Riff-Raff. Through elaborate dance numbers and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a man named “Rocky.”


The Rocky Horror Picture Show is renowned for its audience participation roles at different times and scenes during the film. There will be Colonial Theatre appropriate props available for purchase online or at the venue the night of the show ($8 in-advance, $11 at the door). The kits include enough for 1 person of each of the following: Balloon, Glow Stick, Time Warp Flier, Rubber Glove, Noisemaker, Confetti Popper, Toilet Paper, Party Hat, Sponge, Paper Plates, Cards, Instructions, Bag. To encourage the safety and enjoyment of the film by all in attendance, any bags brought to the theater could be subjected to a search for inappropriate/non-allowable items. For more information about the props kit and what items are allowed, visit Click Here

Arrive early for a meet and greet and photo op with Nancy Nogood. Then the evening begins with a pre-show performance and introduction by Nancy Nogood including an interactive props tutorial. Stay after the film to meet Nancy Nogood and enjoy music and The Garage bar until 12:30am. Costumes are not obligatory but highly recommended!




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Vocalist Joan Watson-Jones Returns To The Lilypad This Month Photo
Vocalist Joan Watson-Jones Returns To The Lilypad This Month

Vocalist/lyricist/composer Joan Watson-Jones sings with conviction, swings with precision and turns a lyric into a cool, compelling musical story. Hear her melodious narratives at The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge Street in Cambridge, on Saturday, October 21, at 4:30 pm.

2
Award-Winning Boston Artist Dawn M. Simmons Helms First Opera With BLOs LA CENERENTOLA, No Photo
Award-Winning Boston Artist Dawn M. Simmons Helms First Opera With BLO's LA CENERENTOLA, November 8- 12

Boston Lyric Opera presents a new production of Rossini's 'LA CENERENTOLA,' directed by Dawn M. Simmons. Cecelia Hall and Levy Sekgapane make their BLO debuts. Catch this city-centric take on the classic tale from Nov 8-12 at Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

3
MR. PARENT to Open At Boston Playwrights Theatre This Week Photo
MR. PARENT to Open At Boston Playwrights Theatre This Week

Get ready for the highly anticipated production of 'Mr. Parent' by Melinda Lopez, featuring Maurice Emmanuel Parent, at Boston Playwrights Theatre. This deeply felt and hilarious solo performance explores the challenges of being an actor turned teacher and the search for belonging. Don't miss out on this thought-provoking show!

4
VIDEO: ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Photo
VIDEO: ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company

BroadwayWorld has a first look at English at Barrington Stage Company. Four students meet regularly in an Iran classroom to prepare to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) proficiency exam. Despite their shared native language, they have to learn to communicate and connect in a classroom with only one rule: English Only!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company Video
ENGLISH at Barrington Stage Company
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production Video
BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dishwasher Dreams
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (2/28-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIASPORA!
The Mosesian Center for the Arts (9/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kansas: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shit-faced Shakespeare®: Macbeth
The Rockwell (9/15-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life and Music of George Michael
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cécile McLorin Salvant
Sanders Theatre (2/02-2/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You