THE CHRISTMAS REVELS Returns To Sanders Theatre in December

The 51st annual Christmas Revels takes place in present day England, at the George and Dragon, a 17th-century English pub famous for its annual Christmas carol party and saved from economic extinction by an American couple. Sadly for the carolers, last year's celebration had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The regulars are looking forward to reestablishing the traditional sing-along but the hiccup in tradition has disturbed the space/time continuum and triggered an audit by a fussy Revels bureaucrat from the 17th century. Along with his Elizabethan entourage he will be making an official visit to the 21st century to put things back in order.

Will the current managers of the George and Dragon be able to regain their license for revelry? What will Elizabethans think of the modern song list? What happens when music and dance from the Renaissance collides with the horn section of a pub band and the street-wise locals from the 21st century? In our telling of the story, old and new ways meet, and the world gets a little bigger. We think that there is something here for everyone to enjoy as we celebrate the season as only Revels can!

We can't wait to see you all in-person and 'revel' with you again. There is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel - and as you know, "the return of the light" is what The Christmas Revels is all about!

Filled with music, dance, comedy and carols, The Christmas Revels is directed by Patrick Swanson. George Emlen is Music Director. Our all-star cast includes musician and longtime Christmas Revels song leader David Coffin, actors William Forchion and Regie Gibson, Happenstance Theater's Mark Jaster and Sabrina Selma Mandell, Revels favorites Paula Plum and Richard Snee, vocalist extraordinaire Carolyn Saxon, the Revels Chorus of adults and children, a great band of musicians - and YOU! (Audience participation is greatly encouraged.)

Special News! This year, The Christmas Revels is delighted to join forces with another beloved holiday tradition to celebrate music and dance throughout the ages - City Ballet of Boston's "Urban Nutcracker"! As part of a new collaboration between the two organizations, Tony Tucker, a choreographer from "Urban Nutcracker," and Revels choreographer Gillian Stewart, will stage new dances for this year's Christmas Revels, merging street dance with traditional English dance with surprising results.

Performances run December 17-29.

Tickets for December's performances at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre can be purchased 24/7 though a link at www.revels.org. Live performance tickets are also available by phone at 617-496-2222 Tuesday - Saturday, Noon to 6:00pm.

Live Performance Tickets: Adults from $20 - $100; Children 11 and under: $12 - $60

Sanders Theatre is located in Memorial Hall, 45 Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA and is accessible by T (Harvard Square on the Red Line). NOTE: Free Parking is available at the nearby Broadway Garage. Just say you're going to the Revels!